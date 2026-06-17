TENSIONS RISE AT UNZA AS STUDENTS TOLD TO LEAVE CAMPUS OVER WATER CRISIS



Tension is rising at the University of Zambia -UNZA- after some students who had already reported to campus were reportedly instructed to return home following disruptions in water supply caused by multiple pipe bursts across the institution.





According to a directive issued by the University of Zambia Students’ Union -UNZASU- administration dated June 17, students currently away from campus have been advised not to report until further notice, while those already on campus have been directed to leave university premises due to what has been described as unconducive conditions.





UNZASU says the decision follows ongoing water interruptions affecting residences and other parts of the campus, coupled with repair works currently underway.





The student union stated that it is engaging university management over the matter and that management will assess the situation before issuing an official communication to the student body.





UNZASU further stated that the matter is being treated as urgent, emphasizing that the safety, health and welfare of students remain a priority





And some students talked to by Phoenix News at the campus have expressed disappointment over the matter.



PN