TERMINATE PREGNANCY FOR HUNGRY LION



…Husband told wife he did not want another child.



A WOMAN from Kitwe has narrated in Bulangililo Local Court how her husband promised to buy her Hungry Lion pack if she agreed to terminate her pregnancy.





This was heard in a matter in which Mirriam Chiboya, 21, sued her husband, Emmanuel Mwitwa, 30, for marriage reconciliation.





Testifying before Magistrate Austin Banji, Chiboya said problems in their marriage began in 2025 when Mwitwa asked her to abort the pregnancy because he only wanted one child.



“He told me that he only wanted one child with me and encouraged me to terminate the pregnancy, promising to buy me Hungry Lion if I complied. However, I refused, and that angered him. He then threw out my clothes,” she said.





But Mwitwa said the couple, who married in 2018, lived happily until 2024 when misunderstandings began.



He explained that he advised her to use family planning methods, but she refused and later became pregnant.





Mwitwa further alleged that Chiboya frequently left their matrimonial home to stay at her parents’ house, sometimes for a week at a time.



“I eventually married a second wife because I was unhappy with her conduct,” he said.





When the matter came up for determination, Magistrate Banji dismissed the reconciliation plea after Chiboya refused to reconcile with Mwitwa on the grounds that he had already taken a second wife.



ZDM