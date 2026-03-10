Terrifying images show bullet holes across Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion from woman armed with AR-15-style rifle

Terrifying new images have revealed how Rihanna’s mansion in Beverly Hills was riddled with bullet holes after the pop star’s home was attacked late Sunday night.

Cops arrested a woman after she allegedly took an AR-15-style rifle and sprayed it at the Barbadian artist’s home while she was inside.

The front gate was riddled with numerous holes, and investigators were seen examining the driveway late Sunday.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting. LAPD confirmed that the singer was at home during the incident.

A source close to the family told The Post: “They are all doing okay.” No one was injured, according to the LAPD.

Her partner and father of her three children A$AP Rocky was not home at the time of the shooting, a family source confirmed to The Post.

Police say the suspect fired between seven and nine rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, with four of the rounds striking the house.

Investigators were also seen examining an Airstream trailer parked in the home’s driveway.

The suspect was caught and arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks, about 30 minutes after the 911 call came in.

Police identified 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz as the alleged sho0ter who fired from an AR-15-style weapon at Grammy Award-winning musician’s house.