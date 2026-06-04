TESTED LEADERSHIP VS. EMPTY POLITICS: WHY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S PRAGMATIC REFORMS ARE TRANSFORMING ZAMBIA

When the last sitting of Parliament considered and passed a packed roster of numerous bills in a single session, critics and political detractors immediately went to work, claiming that the fast-tracked legislative agenda masked a “hidden agenda.”

Today, those baseless speculations have been utterly dismantled by the weight of pragmatic results. President Hakainde Hichilema has put pen to paper, assenting to five landmark pieces of legislation that instantly transform the socio-economic reality of ordinary Zambians.





By signing the Education (Amendment) Bill and a sweeping suite of pension reform bills, the President didn’t just fulfil campaign promises—he codified them into permanent statutory law. The minimum monthly pension for retirees has immediately scaled up, instantly uplifting over 17,000 pensioners, while an estimated 30,000 retirees are now legally authorised to access advance lump-sum payouts.

Simultaneously, the free education policy, which has already returned 2.6 million vulnerable children to classrooms since January 2022, is now legally locked in for future generations. This is the real agenda the critics feared: a relentless, single-minded focus on ensuring that legal and structural reforms deliver directly for the people of Zambia.





The sheer volume of what has been achieved in this single five-year term is a masterclass in executive pragmatism. President Hichilema inherited an economy choked by default, isolated by reckless debt, and suffocated by political lawlessness. Today, Zambia stands as an absolute haven of institutional stability, peace, and security. Under the current leadership, the days of state-sponsored political intimidation, volatile markets, and institutional decay are long gone.





Zambia is safe, stable, and entirely secure, with a predictable legal and economic environment that protects both citizens and investors. If a sitting President can achieve this much structural, peaceful, and economic turnaround in a short five-year period, Zambians have every reason to look toward his next term with immense expectation. A second term promises the absolute consolidation of these gains, the full maturation of massive mining and agricultural investments, and a deeply rooted prosperity that will filter down to every household.





As the nation approaches the critical crossroads of the upcoming elections, the contrast between tested leadership and a reckless political opposition could not be starker. Zambia is simply not in a fiscal or social position to experiment with alternative leaders who lack a coherent economic vision and threaten the peace we currently enjoy. Look closely at the competing campaign messages: the opposition’s primary agenda appears to be a regressive effort to rescue and pardon convicts who blatantly violated the law.

Even more bizarre is a campaign narrative centred on the macabre exploitation of the deceased—attempting to bring back the body of a former president who has unfortunately become the centrepiece of ritualistic speculations. When an opposition’s primary political platform relies on legal obstructionism, sensationalised ghost-chasing, and regressive chaos rather than policy alternatives, they reveal themselves to be entirely unready for statecraft.





Under the steady, secure hand of President Hichilema, Zambia has successfully restored its dignity, its rule of law, and its regional standing. The country is strategically geared to become one of the top-performing economies in Southern Africa over the next few years, provided we maintain our current trajectory.

Progress is a choice, safety is a choice, and economic momentum requires unwavering continuity. To disrupt this profound security for the sake of reckless political experimentation would be catastrophic. Come August 2026, Zambians must overwhelmingly endorse these progressive reforms and secure the nation’s future by voting for President Hakainde Hichilema.