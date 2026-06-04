Thai Air Force Maintains 24/7 Border Patrol Flights Amid Tensions With Cambodia





The Royal Thai Air Force has intensified its readiness posture along the Thai-Cambodian border, maintaining round-the-clock surveillance and combat preparedness as tensions persist following recent confrontations between troops in the border area.





F-16 MLU fighter aircraft have been conducting night training and patrol missions while military authorities closely monitor developments on the frontier.





The Air Force stated it remains on standby to respond immediately if required, emphasizing its mission to protect Thailand’s airspace and support national security operations.





The move comes as Thai and Cambodian forces remain on heightened alert after a recent border dispute led to a face-to-face standoff between personnel from both sides.