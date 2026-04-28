Thai land bridge emerges as new strategic flashpoint amid U.S.-China rivalry





Thailand’s proposed land bridge project is drawing attention as a potential new maritime chokepoint alternative to the Strait of Malacca.





The route could reshape global trade by linking the Andaman Sea to the Gulf of Thailand, reducing reliance on traditional shipping lanes.







Analysts warn the project may become a strategic competition zone between the United States and China, both seeking influence over future supply routes.





Rather than choosing sides, Thailand is increasingly seen as a geopolitical pivot, balancing interests while leveraging its position.





The stakes are rising—control of future trade corridors may define the next phase of global power dynamics.