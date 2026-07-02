Thailand Advances Military Reform With Joint Cyber Command and Space Operations Initiative



Thailand is continuing its armed forces modernization program with a major restructuring aimed at transforming the military into a leaner, technology-driven force focused on cyber warfare, space operations, artificial intelligence, and counter-drone capabilities.





A key element of the reform is the establishment of the Joint Cyber Command (JCC), created by upgrading the existing military cyber center into a unified command under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters. The JCC will oversee cyber defense, protect military digital infrastructure, coordinate information warfare, and integrate cyber operations across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The reform also includes the development of a Space Operations Center, designed to improve space situational awareness through the use of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and to strengthen early-warning capabilities by linking satellite data with ground-based radar systems for missile and aerial threat detection.





Another priority is the expansion of AI-powered counter-drone systems. According to the reform plan, artificial intelligence will assist radar networks in distinguishing drones from aircraft and birds, while electronic warfare systems will be enhanced to detect, jam, and neutralize hostile unmanned aerial systems.





The Ministry of Defence also plans to reduce the number of senior officers and military personnel by around 5% during each reform phase, redirecting budget savings toward military AI, cybersecurity software, defense research with Thai universities and industry, and the training of specialized cyber personnel.





The reforms reflect Thailand’s broader effort to adapt to modern warfare, where cyber operations, satellite capabilities, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems are playing an increasingly central role in national defense.