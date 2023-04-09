The 429 Days In Jail Has Made Me Stronger Am Not Retiring – Mumbi Phiri

MUMBI Phiri has declared she is not retiring from politics because doing so would be defeating the fight against injustices and the struggle for political emancipation which would be a betrayal, not only to female politicians but to the cause for good governance.

And Mrs Phiri says she is sad that the State arrested her judgement from being delivered by entering a nolle prosequi minutes before the Mongu High Court could deliver its judgement.

In an interview from Mongu yesterday, Mrs Phiri, the former deputy secretary of the Patriotic Front (PF) said she was not going to retire from politics after what she had gone through as a result of her participation in politics.

Mrs Phiri said she had realized that God had a purpose for her even after being in prison for 429 and a quarter day for a crime she did not commit and that she had now become politically stronger.

Yesterday (Wednesday) was the day my son died and that is the day I was given a nolle prosequi. I am very sad that when I was about to hear my judgement, the State came with a nolle to avoid me from hearing my verdict. So, even when I was thinking of retiring from politics, I have realized that God has a purpose for me and this is not the time. If I retired now, I will be sending a scare to women to get involved into the political governance of the country,” Mrs Phiri said.

Mrs Phiri said God had blessed her with good health despite being a diabetic person and her spirit and conscious were urging her to remain in politics and continue to serve the country.

She said her 429 days in prison did not dampen her spirit because she had always known she was innocent and had never committed any crime against anyone.

She said the State had hired witnesses and that some were paid money and promised diplomatic jobs in in an attempt by some people to find her guilty so that she could be jailed.

“I want to thank the women across the country. I want to thank the woman who was a state witness who refused to testify against me despite having been given money and promised a diplomatic job. That woman is a marketeer like me. Men are weaker souls and that is why God Created man first and gave him a helper.”

“So, even when I was thinking of retiring from politics, this is not the time after what I have gone through. I have been in prison for 429 and a quarter days and if I retire now, it will be a scare to women to get involved in the political governance of the country,” Mrs Phiri said.

Mrs Phiri has paid glowing tribute to her family her lawyers, the Patriotic Front for ever being there for her during the time she was incarcerated.

She said the love and unity her family and the former ruling party showed meant that she had more to offer to the country despite the persecution she had gone through.- Daily nation