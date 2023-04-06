THE BATTLE BETWEEN ECL AND HH SHOULD NOT BE ETERNAL-SAILI PHIRI

THE BATTLE BETWEEN ECL AND HH SHOULD NOT BE ETERNAL.

The battle between Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Chagwa Lungu must not be eternal. The two leaders have a following and a lot of people still love and appreciate them. Unity between these two leaders would be the best for the country as any form of taunting against the other might divide the nation.

It may look like he could have tried to pretend but from the look of things ECL has always been wanting to express something. Unfortunately, the praise team has always made him look like Lungu has been the one who has been bitter, ichikalipa ichumfwa umwine as bembas put it.

They have tried to shut him up Lungu by saying ‘don’t give him a mic to make him look like he is bitter.

Someone would wonder why ECL has not been showing any sign of moving on. From my own observation, it is because President HH is indirectly persecuting Edger Lungu through arrests and words that are said in summits and public gatherings.

In most of these summits President Hichilema has always narrated the bad side of the PF regime, It is not like Lungu does not see or hear those things. He just doesn’t know how he can come out to justify himself to both the local and international societies.

No matter how much Lungu would want to heal, but for as long as HH does not stop preaching the weak side of his friends in public gatherings and summits then, it will be difficult for his predecessor to move on.

Those who are not following the politics of the current president would not understand this, but from the time HH became a president, there has never been an international meeting or gathering that he never talked about the previous regime.

He calls them thieves, criminals and corrupt. Directly or indirectly this is making it hard for most people who served in PF to move on and people are finding it hard to understand why ECL is not moving on. I am not PF and I have never been but I love preaching truth the truth.

SAILI PHIRI

KASENENGWA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRANT