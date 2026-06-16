THE BEEF THICKENS IN THE TONSE-PAMODZI ALLIANCE OVER ALLOCATION OF CANDIDATES TO CONTEST PARLIAMENTARY SEATS.





By Thomas Mbewe, Freelance Journalist



It has emerged that the participation of Mr. Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu in the inaugural Tonse- Pamodzi Alliance Public Rally held in Kitwe, including the attendance of a Church Service the following day in Ndola were not without drama.





As alluded in the letter that is circulating on social media, Resolute Party officials have accused the NRPUP of being selfish and not allowing the Resolute Party to field candidates to contest Parliamentary elections on the Copperbelt.





To that effect, Resolute Party members have vowed to use violence to intimidate as well as stop NRPUP members from fielding candidates in all the Parliamentary seats in the area. As predicted by pundits the marriage of convenience between the two parties has intrinsic issues that need addressing and are negatively affecting campaigns.



Ilelanga News. June 15, 2026.