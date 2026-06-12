THE CHAIR DOES NOT CREATE JOBS. ECONOMIC GROWTH DOES.

By UPP president Saviour Chishimba



For the past few days, Zambia has been debating a chair. A chair? Is this how low this nation has fallen?? Meanwhile, the rest of the world is debating how to create jobs, attract investment, build industries, increase exports and grow their economies





This is why President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement is so important, “Seek ye economic growth first, and other things will follow.” Many people hear the words “economic growth” and think it is just government language. It is not. Economic growth simply means producing more goods and services than before





When farmers produce more maize, growth happens. When a new mine opens, growth happens. When a factory employs 500 workers, growth happens. When young people start businesses, growth happens, and when growth happens more jobs are created, more businesses are opened, more money circulates in communities, government collects more revenue, better roads, schools and hospitals become possible.





If a village produces only 100 bags of maize, what can be shared? Very little. If the same village produces 1,000 bags of maize, opens shops, fish farms, poultry projects and small factories, suddenly opportunities begin to appear everywhere. That is economic growth. That is how nations become prosperous.





No country has ever developed by discussing chairs. No country has ever defeated poverty through rumours. No country has ever industrialised through political slogans. Zambia will only develop when citizens produce more, invest more, innovate more and work together.





This is why the Provincial Economic Hub concept is so important. For too long, opportunity has been concentrated in Lusaka. The new vision is to turn every province into a centre of production, investment and job creation.





The next step UPP will propose to the UPND Alliance will be district-based One-Stop Economic Hubs where young people, women, farmers and entrepreneurs can access information, training, financing opportunities and business support closer to where they live.





Government can create the environment. Citizens must seize the opportunity. The real national conversation should not be, “Who moved a chair?” The real national conversation should be, “How do we create one million new jobs?”





Compartment, at the end of the day, a chair does not employ anyone. Economic growth does.



Zambia Forward, TOGETHER in UNITY! 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner