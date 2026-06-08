THE CULT OF REBRANDED CELEBRITY THIEVES IN OUR POLITICS



There is something deeply troubling about our politics. We condemn thieves when they are stealing. Then we celebrate them when they return.





We expose corruption. We cry about corruption. We complain about corruption. We suffer because of corruption.



Then somehow, after a few years, the same people return as heroes. The same people return as saviours. The same people return as victims. The same people return asking for another chance, and astonishingly, many citizens welcome them back.





This is one of the great contradictions holding Zambia back. A thief steals public money. The theft weakens hospitals. The theft weakens schools. The theft weakens roads. The theft weakens agriculture. The theft weakens opportunities for young people.





Then part of the stolen wealth returns to communities as handouts. People celebrate. Songs are sung. Crowds gather. The thief becomes popular. The victim applauds the offender. The nation rewards the very behaviour that impoverished it.





That is not politics. That is national self-sabotage. A large Bible does not erase corruption. Religious language does not erase corruption. Political slogans do not erase corruption.





A thief does not become honest merely because he learns new vocabulary. Repentance is demonstrated through accountability, not performance.



Zambia cannot continue to repeatedly recycle corruption while at the same time getting surprised when corruption repeatedly returns. The question every citizen must ask is, “Are we choosing leaders because they can build the future? Or because they can entertain us?”.





Are we choosing competence? Or are we choosing celebrity thieves (ba pompwe)? Zambia will only become prosperous when we stop rewarding corruption and start rewarding integrity. The future of Zambia will not be determined by the best campaign music. It will be determined by the standards we are willing to uphold.





If we continue celebrating celebrity thieves, we will continue recycling national disappointment, but if we begin rewarding honesty, competence, discipline and long term thinking, Zambia’s best days are still ahead.





The choice is ours.



Zambia Forward! Backwards Never EVER!



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partners