THE DANGEROUS FACE OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE: A CHRONICLE OF PROPAGANDA, DECEIT, AND UNTRUSTWORTHINESS





By Chilufya Kasonde



There is a saying that a leopard does not change its spots. For Brian Mundubile, the NRPUP/ Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance Presidential candidate and former Mporokoso Member of Parliament, this adage rings painfully true. As Zambia approaches the August, 2026 General Election, it is imperative that citizens understand the kind of man they are being asked to trust with the highest office in the land.





Mundubile is not just another politician with policy differences with the incumbent. He is a man whose political career has been built on propaganda, malicious stories, and the systematic destruction of the reputations of his perceived opponents, including the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema.





The Munyaule Facebook Page Scandal



Perhaps the most damning evidence of Mundubile’s character lies in his involvement with the notorious Facebook page “Munyaule Zambia.” According to the Zambia Police Service, between February 8, 2023, and January 31, 2025, Mundubile acted in concert with another individual to support the operation of this page, providing both content and financial backing to its administrator, identified as Chanda Nonde, a Zambian national.





Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha confirmed that the page published “malicious and hateful content targeting various individuals over a sustained period”. Mundubile was warned and cautioned in June 2025 but was formally arrested on March 19, 2026, at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. He was charged with aiding, abetting, and counselling hate speech under Section 55 as read with Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.





Chanda Nonde, whom Mundubile sponsored to run the page, confessed to having been used by Mundubile to carry propaganda against Edgar Lungu and President Hichilema.



Forging the President’s Signature



In their desperate bid to create enmity between the UPND Government and the Catholic Church, Mundubile, working alongside Emmanuel Mwamba and Shishuwa Shishuwa, authored a letter and forged President Hichilema’s signature purporting that the President had instructed the Director-General of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service to alienate the Catholic Church. The fake letter was posted on the Munyaule Facebook page, which Mundubile established and funded.





The Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, dismissed these social media reports and expressed concern over the growing impunity of individuals fabricating messages and forging the President’s signature. He cautioned that such acts were criminal and punishable under the law.





Emmanuel Mwamba was formally charged and arrested by police in Lusaka for two counts of forgery and three counts of publication of information contrary to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. This is among other reasons why Mwamba ran away and went into self-imposed exile in the United States—because he committed the offence of forgery. Meanwhile, Shishuwa Shishuwa still remains in South Africa, where he is working but has continued with his propaganda activities against President Hichilema.



Targeting an Innocent Young Woman



Among the most despicable acts attributed to Mundubile’s propaganda machine was the targeting of Chipo Mwanawasa, a young Policy Advisor to the President. The “Munyaule Zambia” and “Dear Zambia” Facebook pages falsely accused her of being pregnant with President Hichilema’s child. These malicious stories sought to tarnish her image and block her political career.



What kind of man finds it acceptable to destroy the reputation of an innocent young woman for political gain?



The Assault on Edgar Lungu’s Legacy



Contrary to the narrative Mundubile now tries to project, that he was Lungu’s chosen successor, those who knew the late former President tell a different story. Edgar Lungu never wanted Mundubile to take over the leadership of the Patriotic Front because he knew exactly the kind of man Mundubile is.



Had Lungu not died, he would never have allowed or supported Mundubile to lead any party associated with his name. Those in doubt need only ask Esther Lungu, Brebner Changala or Makebi Zulu, who would confirm how much Lungu disliked Mundubile. It is unfortunate that Makebi Zulu cannot speak freely about this now, as he finds himself in a marriage of political convenience with Mundubile. But deep down, Makebi Zulu knows the truth about the sour relationship that existed between Lungu and Mundubile.



The Pattern Continues with Charles Kakula



Not content with his past misdeeds, Mundubile has continued his bad habits through another young man, Charles Kakula, who serves as administrator for the “Hadodi Hachisanga the return” and “Zambia for All 2026” Facebook pages. Kakula currently lives in a foreign country whose name we withhold for security reasons. Under Mundubile’s direction, Kakula spreads malicious stories and propaganda against President Hichilema, including accusations that the President is a Satanist and a killer of Edgar Lungu. These are not policy disagreements, but they are calculated, dangerous falsehoods designed to demonise and destabilise.



Corruption Allegations



Mundubile’s troubles do not end with propaganda. He also faces serious corruption allegations. The Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded a warn-and-caution statement from Mundubile regarding investigations into road construction contracts valued at over K1.5 billion, awarded between 2014 and 2020 to companies linked to him. The Commission indicates that he did not complete road works despite being prepaid through his companies. This matter involves taxpayers’ money from road projects in Mporokoso District and other parts of the country.



A Question of Character



This is the kind of man some Zambians would want to vote for as President. Instead of campaigning by promising and assuring citizens of the best things he would deliver if elected, Mundubile finds it desirable to tell Charles Kakula to run stories demonising President Hichilema.



Mundubile should simply tell Zambians what he would do better if elected President, rather than insulting President Hichilema and other political party leaders he views as competitors using Charles Kakula.



We appeal to Mundubile to stop using young men to carry out his propaganda activities because he is destroying their lives and future in the name of political activism. Why can’t Mundubile give good messages to spread instead of malicious stories? Does Mundubile want all those young men to end up like Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as “Why Me,” who is now in prison? Why can’t Mundubile use his own children or relatives to spread malicious stories and propaganda? Charles Kakula will soon follow and join Francis Kapwepwe (Why Me)—watch the space.



The New Dawn Difference



Mundubile is even lucky that he is enjoying the peace and tranquillity under the New Dawn Government. If he were an opposition leader during the PF regime he served under, he would have tasted jail even on things he has never done.



Today, under President Hichilema and the UPND Government, cadreism in bus stations and markets has stopped. Police brutality has ceased. The abuse of human rights is no longer there. Civil servants are working freely without being intimidated by party cadres. Citizens are able to receive fair treatment from the government. There is free education, social cash transfer programmes, and a serious commitment to developing Zambia’s economy, ending load shedding, and building more roads, hospitals, clinics, and schools. The agriculture sector and many other sectors are being developed.



Zambians must ask themselves: Do we want to return to the days of propaganda, division, hate speech, cadreism and corruption? Or do we want to continue on the path of development and dignity under the New Dawn?



The choice is ours. But let no one say they did not know the kind of man Brian Mundubile truly is.