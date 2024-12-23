The Dictatorship Of President HH’s Govt Exposed In The US Govt Report, Yet They Continue Doing The Same As They Arrest Mumbi Phiri Today- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THE DICTATORSHIP OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVT EXPOSED IN THE US GOVT REPORT, YET THEY CONTINUE DOING THE SAME AS THEY ARREST MUMBI PHIRI TODAY

We are now running away from our own Country to become refugees, because we are scared of the oppression and dictatorship of President Hichilema.





The UPND is characterized by oppression and Dictatorship as they keep on arresting Opposition leaders for what they say, charging them with criminal libel, hate speech and sedition



A number of citizens have been arrested, detained and slapped with tramped up charges. Among the opposition leaders facing fake charges are; Emmanuel Mwamba, Edith Nawakwi, Fred Mmembe, Raphael Nakacinda, Munir Zulu, Maureen Mabonga, Daniel Pule, Brebner Changala, Chishimba Kambwili, Chilufya Tayali (now in political exile), Sean Tembo, Rizwan Patel, Kasonde Mwenda, among so many others ordinary citizens.





US Government report on Human Rights Practices for 2023 reported the following:



“Zambia



Significant human rights issues included credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including violence and threats of violence against journalists, censorship, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association;





Police regularly withheld permits for opposition rallies during the year, and opposition protesters faced arbitrary arrest both during and after demonstrations—including those that had been permitted by police. In March, police in Lusaka arrested 23 opposition leaders and supporters protesting United Party for National Development (UPND) policies.





Journalists continued to face harassment and intimidation by police, political-party figures, and government officials during the year, and UPND supporters disrupted the work of several media outlets featuring opposition figures.





Opposition leaders and officials faced violent threats and harassment as well as arbitrary criminal and administrative charges during 2023. In November, Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe and PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda were arrested and charged with espionage for criticizing President Hichilema in a foreign documentary.



In December, leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were attacked by UPND supporters while traveling to Kitwe for a press conference. Police later broke up the conference and arrested the EFF leaders for holding an illegal assembly.”





Today, one of the senior PF leaders, Mumbi Phiri is likely to be arrested for bursting electoral malpractice by one of the Ministers in President Hichilema’s govt.



On the eve of the Kawambwa by-election, the Opposition received a credible report that the UPND team led by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha was camped at a school where they were collecting voters cards and NRCs from voters at a fee.



This act is illegal and amounts to electoral fraud.





Hon. Mumbi Phiri decided to verify and found Mposha ready handed. However, instead of the police questioning the Minister, they have summoned women politician to force headquarters.





The Zambia Police are not interested in Mposha’s crimes but are focusing on Mumbi Phiri’s alleged trespass on a public property, while totally ignoring the exposed and established electoral irregularities.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!