The Diomaye-Sonko Rift: What Comes Next?



In his recent press briefing, Senegal’s President of the National Assembly, Ousmane Sonko, said President Bassirou Diomaye Faye invited him to the presidential palace on May 22nd and informed him that he wanted to end their collaboration





Sonko said he accepted the decision, but proposed three conditions for a peaceful transition: he would return to parliament, PASTEF would nominate another prime minister, and the government would continue implementing the party’s programme. He said he presented the proposal three times, but it was rejected.





The remarks offered the clearest account yet of how the split unfolded and left many wondering whether Senegal’s two most influential political figures can still find common ground, or whether the distance between them has become too great.