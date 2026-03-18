THE ECONOMY IS COLLAPSING…We have no alternative but to push them aside and usher in a new leadership in August 2026- Fred M’membe

THE ECONOMY IS COLLAPSING

The economy of our country has collapsed but our rulers want to pretend that all is well, that it’s just sabotage but business as usual.

They don’t even want to talk about the collapsing economy. They are occupying themselves with petty things that really don’t matter. They can try to evade this reality, but they will not be able to evade the consequences of evading this reality.

They are busy trying imingalatos on their opponents. But a sensible leader is not motivated by the desire to annihilate others, but by the desire to solve problems and make life better for his people.

It’s very clear that our rulers are failing to reason, to think. Probably we are expecting too much from them. Reason is not automatic. And those who deny it cannot be conquered by it. We shouldn’t count on them to address this problem and make things better.

Everyone can see that our economy has collapsed. It can’t be concealed. The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody had decided not to see or acknowledge.

We have no alternative but to push them aside and usher in a new leadership in August 2026.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party and People’s Pact Presidential Candidate