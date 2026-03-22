By Given Mutinta



THE EXEMPLARY DEMOCRATIC CREDENTIALS OF HON GIVEN LUBINDA

Political leadership in Zambia often faces scrutiny regarding adherence to democratic principles, particularly the peaceful transition of power and respect for internal party processes.

Last week the Patriotic Front (PF) held its long awaited general conference.

Hon Given Lubinda, who served as the acting President of the PF, navigated a challenging internal political landscape marked by perceived external interference.

While the conference ultimately saw Hon Makebi ZuluZulu secure the party presidency with a decisive 49.2% of the vote, the narrative surrounding Hon Lubinda’s conduct, particularly his acceptance of the outcome, elevates his standing as a champion of democratic values worthy of emulation across the country.

For a considerable period, Hon Lubinda assumed the mantle of leadership for the Patriotic Front at a time when the party faced significant internal fragmentation and external pressure.

His tenure as acting president was defined by the persistent effort to organize a legitimate, free, and fair general conference, a process repeatedly stalled since 2022. These delays were widely attributed to complex internal leadership issues that were arguably exacerbated by interference from the ruling administration.

Despite these headwinds, Hon Lubinda demonstrated persistence in adhering to the foundational democratic requirement of regularizing party leadership through a formal convention.

His commitment to this constitutional process within the party, even when facing considerable obstacles, underscores a deep-seated respect for democratic procedure over personal ambition.

Hon Lubinda’s democratic conduct did not come as a surprise. His extensive career in public service undoubtedly shaped his political character.

Having served in key ministerial portfolios, including Justice, Foreign Affairs, Information and Broadcasting Services, and Agriculture, coupled with two decades as the Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency (2001 to 2021), provided him with a comprehensive understanding of governance and the rule of law.

This accumulation of experience, particularly his tenure as Minister of Justice, likely instilled in him a profound appreciation for constitutionalism and procedural fairness.

These roles provided the crucible in which his democratic leadership style was forged, setting him apart from contemporaries who prioritize tenure over principle.

The true measure of a leader’s commitment to democracy is often revealed not when they are winning, but when they are losing.

The PF general conference held on March 21st, 2026, presented Hon Lubinda with such a moment.

By contesting the election and subsequently losing to Hon Makebi Zulu, who secured a dominant electoral victory, Lubinda faced a clear mandate from the party delegates. His immediate concession and congratulation of the victor are actions that transcend mere political courtesy; they represent a conscious endorsement of the democratic outcome.

This willingness to organize a competitive election, participate in it, and respect the results—even after enduring prior attempts to delay the process—is precisely what earns him the accolade for democracy.

This contrasts sharply with the behaviour observed in many political arenas where leaders often cling to power indefinitely, subverting electoral processes to maintain control at all costs.

Hon Lubinda’s conduct serves as a vital corrective narrative in contemporary Zambian politics. In parties where political competition is frequently undermined by incumbent resistance to generational change or internal challenges, his actions provide a template for leadership succession based on merit and democratic consensus.

Hon Lubinda’s demonstrated respect for the democratic process within his own party, irrespective of the personal cost, solidifies his reputation as a seasoned leader dedicated to institutional strength rather than personal dominance.

The PF conference, therefore, was not just a contest for party leadership; it was a public affirmation of democratic resilience, largely due to the conduct of the outgoing acting leader.

We are convinced, that the political journey of Hon Given Lubinda, culminating in his respectful concession following the PF general conference, illustrates the enduring value of democratic temperament in politics. While Hon Makebi Zulu secured the formal presidency, it is Lubinda who arguably secured the moral and democratic high ground. His distinguished public service laid the groundwork for a principled stance, and his final actions ensured that the PF, despite internal struggles, upheld a key democratic ideal.