The Fall of Amos Chanda and the lessons for Those Who Acquire Political Power

(I Write What I Like)

By Daimone Siulapwa

The recent sentencing of Amos Chanda, former special assistant for press and public relations to ex-president Edgar Lungu, along with his wife and sister-in-law, sends a strong message to those in positions of power.

This episode serves as a cautionary tale, reminding politicians and their appointees that arrogance, greed, and a sense of untouchability will not shield them from accountability.

Amos Chanda, once at the pinnacle of influence, exemplified traits of arrogance and entitlement.

His conduct, both during his tenure at State House and afterward, reflected a belief in his invincibility.

However, the law has no regard for titles or past affiliations when justice is at stake.

The sentencing of Chanda and his associates highlights the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting institutions like the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Regardless of one’s status, insulting and obstructing law enforcement officers cannot be condoned, an ordinary citizen would not dare do that.

Magistrate Dominic Makalicha’s disappointment in Chanda’s behavior underscores the gravity of the offense, particularly considering Chanda’s former high-ranking position.

Chanda’s case serves as a stark reminder that power is transient and should be wielded with responsibility and humility.

The repercussions of abusing power extend beyond personal consequences; they erode public trust in governance institutions and undermine the principles of democracy.

Furthermore, Chanda’s attempt to downplay his actions and seek leniency in sentencing underscores a sense of entitlement that is all too common among those in positions of authority.

The court’s decision to impose a sentence commensurate with the severity of the offense sends a clear message that no one is above the law.

As Zambia strives to strengthen its democratic institutions and promote transparency and accountability, cases like Chanda’s serve as pivotal moments for reflection and reform.

Political leaders and public officials must internalize the lesson that accountability is non-negotiable and that the principles of democracy demand unwavering respect for the rule of law.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment. Send your comments to dsiulapwa@gmail.com