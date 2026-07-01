🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | The Hidden Election: Why Parliamentary Candidates Could Decide State House



Much of Zambia’s election coverage has focused on presidential rallies, campaign promises and political alliances. But under the contest for State House lies another election that may prove just as consequential.





The parliamentary race.



Most voters see parliamentary candidates as individuals competing to represent their constituencies in the National Assembly. Politically, however, they perform a second role that is often overlooked. Every parliamentary candidate becomes part of a presidential campaign’s organisational machinery. They recruit polling agents, coordinate ward structures, mobilise supporters, identify undecided voters and ensure the party has eyes and ears across every polling station.





Presidential candidates may dominate the headlines. Parliamentary candidates build the ground game.



This year, Zambia will elect Members of Parliament in 226 constituencies. Every constituency represents an operational base during the campaign. Where a political party fields a parliamentary candidate, it establishes a local structure capable of campaigning daily, protecting votes and sustaining voter mobilisation long after the presidential convoy has departed.





The electoral map reveals a striking difference in strategy.



The ruling UPND has fielded parliamentary candidates in all 226 constituencies, giving it a nationwide organisational footprint. Whether every candidate wins or loses is a separate question. The immediate political advantage is that the party enters polling day with structures in every constituency.





The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), carrying the Tonse Alliance presidential campaign, has concentrated its parliamentary presence in selected regions while leaving significant gaps elsewhere.





In Central Province, NRPUP is contesting 19 of the province’s 23 constituencies. On the Copperbelt, it has fielded candidates in 17 of 29 constituencies. In Eastern Province, where the alliance has invested heavily in campaigning, it is contesting 28 of 29 constituencies.





The party has achieved full parliamentary coverage in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces, fielding candidates in every constituency. These provinces form the core of what many analysts consider Tonse’s most favourable electoral terrain.



The picture changes considerably in other parts of the country.





In Lusaka Province, NRPUP has candidates in 13 of 18 constituencies. In North-Western Province, it is contesting 10 of 19 constituencies. In Western Province, it has candidates in 10 of 26 constituencies, while in Southern Province, it is contesting only five of the province’s 29 constituencies.





Those numbers deserve attention because they coincide with some of Zambia’s largest voting blocs.



Southern, Western and North-Western provinces together account for 2,256,822 registered voters. Lusaka alone has 1,430,889 registered voters, while the Copperbelt has 1,296,446. Collectively, these five provinces represent well over half of Zambia’s registered electorate.





A presidential candidate can still receive votes in constituencies where their party has not fielded a parliamentary candidate. The Constitution does not require otherwise. What changes is the level of organisation available to sustain the campaign. Fewer parliamentary candidates generally mean fewer constituency offices, fewer local campaign teams, fewer polling agents and fewer grassroots organisers working daily to convert public enthusiasm into votes.





Another feature of this election is the unprecedented number of independent candidates.



Across several provinces, independents have emerged as serious players. The Copperbelt has 25 independent parliamentary candidates, Eastern has 25, Southern has 25, Western has 23, Lusaka has 17, while Central has 16. Their presence reflects growing fragmentation within Zambia’s political landscape and introduces another layer of uncertainty into constituency contests.





Smaller political parties have also maintained a notable presence. Citizens First, the Socialist Party, Zambia Must Prosper and other parties have collectively fielded candidates across much of the country, ensuring that parliamentary contests remain highly competitive even where the presidential race appears dominated by two leading candidates.





The parliamentary map therefore tells a story that presidential rallies cannot. Campaigns generate momentum.



Organisation converts momentum into votes.





As Zambia moves closer to polling day, the battle for State House will not be fought only on the presidential stage. It will also be fought quietly across 226 constituencies, 1,858 wards and approximately 12,000 polling stations, where local structures, polling agents and constituency campaigns may ultimately determine who crosses the constitutional threshold to become Zambia’s next President.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu