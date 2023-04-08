THE IMPERFECTION OF MUMBI PHIRI & PF’S REASONING

Authored By Mupishi Jones

It is very possible that Mumbi Phiri’s loud mouth over her nolle could create a second wave of problems for her.The court found Shebby Chilekwa guilty of murdering Lawrence Banda in Kaoma during the by-election campaign.

In her own words coming out willingly from her own mouth,Mumbi Phiri told the whole world that she was there when Lawrence was being shot and that she saw everything that happened on that fateful day.Was she expecting the police to ignore such type of vital information during their investigations coming from a very senior person?

Mumbi must just be quiet for now because the police still know that she was not only a self confessed witness to a murder case but conspired to obstruct justice by not immediately reporting in truth what exactly happened and who pulled the trigger.

Mumbi knew the person who shot Lawrence Banda and yet she choose to give misleading information to an investigating officer.There was no way Mumbi Phiri could have not heard a gun shot being fired by a person they were together! Mumbi Phiri can still be sued over obstruction of justice by shielding a murder suspect, now a confirmed murderer!



Who else was privilege to know who pulled the trigger and choose to keep quiet?… the Republican President!

President Lungu was also the president of PF which was campaigning for their candidate in Kaoma by election.By virtue of him being both the Republican President, the Commander in Chief of all the security wings of government and the ruling PF President,he was in a privileged position to get first hand information from his various sources on what transpired on that fateful day and who actually pulled the trigger.There was no way President Lungu could not have been given a detailed report of what happened especially that the person involved was his personal barberman! If President Lungu was not aware,then he was not only out of touch and control of the government machinery but he was not a concerned Head of State when a citizen was gunned down in cold blood! We all know how President Hakainde Hichilema could have reacted to this if it was him in power then……. anyone involved in that murder could have been on his own!



President Lungu choose to obstruct justice by holding vital information that could have assisted the police in bringing Shebby, his barberman to justice on time.It is also very likely that President Lungu knew who killed Nsama,Kaunda, Vespers,Mapenzi and many others during his reign but choose to protect murderers from facing justice.This was the type of a President we had, he’s the same unrepentant Person who goes round proclaiming “Alebwelelapo”, te kutumpa uko? Alot of atrocities committed by his cadres were going Scot free under his watch and that explains the reasons why to him and his PF, the August,12 general elections in 2021 were a contest of life and death.

It is devoid of human empathy for the PF rank and file membership to complain over Mumbi’s nolle and Shebby’s sentencing without putting themselves into Lawrence Banda’s wife and Children’s shoe’s.



As a matter of fact,Shebby Chilekwa and his sympathisers must honestly thank President Hakainde Hichilema for abolishing death penalty otherwise Shebby Chilekwa was headed to face another battle with Lawrence the other side!



Mumbi Phiri and all those who were privy to what happened,please reflect on the role you played on that fateful day in Kaoma and shut up! When the wheels of justice are slow to reach you, don’t dare that because justice will one day catch up with you,

I submit

Mupishi Jones