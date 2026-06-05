THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY TO GET ANOTHER LAWYER



The South African legal landscape has witnessed a significant development with the swearing in of Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represented the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu, as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court.





This appointment marks a pivotal moment, not only for Justice Ngcukaitobi’s distinguished career but also for the broader implications it carries for legal practice and public service.





However, this transition also necessitated for a new legal representative for the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu in a matter where Ngcukaitobi was previously involved to avoid conflict of interest.