THE MOST DOMINATING TRIBES IN EACH AFRICAN COUNTRY

1. Algeria 🇩🇿 – Arab-Berber (primarily Arab)

2. Angola 🇦🇴 – Ovimbundu

3. Benin 🇧🇯 – Fon

4. Botswana 🇧🇼 – Tswana

5. Burkina Faso : Mossi

6. Burundi 🇧🇮 : Hutu

7. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) : Creole (mixed African and European ancestry)

8. Cameroon 🇨🇲 : Fang (in the southern regions); other dominant groups include the Bantu-speaking peoples

9. Central African Republic : Baya

10. Chad 🇹🇩: Sara

11. Comoros 🇰🇲: Comorian (primarily Bantu-speaking)

12. Congo, Democratic Republic of the : Kongo (also significant groups include Luba and Mongo)

13. Congo, Republic of the : Kongo

14. Djibouti 🇩🇯 : Somali

15. Egypt 🇪🇬 : Egyptian (primarily Arab)

16. Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶. Fang

17. Eritrea 🇪🇷 : Tigrinya

18. Eswatini (Swaziland 🇸🇿) : Swazi

19. Ethiopia 🇪🇹 : Oromo (though Ethiopia has numerous ethnic groups, including Amhara and Tigray)

20. Gabon 🇬🇦: Fang

21. Gambia 🇬🇲 : Mandinka

22. Ghana 🇬🇭 : Akan (primarily Ashanti)

23. Guinea 🇬🇳: Fulani

24. Guinea-Bissau : Balanta

25. Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire) : Akan (primarily Akan)

26. Kenya 🇰🇪: Kikuyu

27. Lesotho 🇱🇸: Basotho

28. Liberia 🇱🇷: Kpelle

29. Libya 🇱🇾: Arab (primarily Arab)

30. Madagascar 🇲🇬: Merina (a subgroup of the larger Malagasy ethnic group)

31. Malawi 🇲🇼: Chewa

32. Mali 🇲🇱: Bambara

33. Mauritania 🇲🇷: Moors (Arab-Berber)

34. Mauritius 🇲🇺: Indo-Mauritian (primarily of Indian descent)

35. Morocco 🇲🇦: Arab-Berber (primarily Arab)

36. Mozambique 🇲🇿: Makua

37. Namibia 🇳🇦: Ovambo

38. Niger 🇳🇪: Hausa

39. Nigeria 🇳🇬: Hausa-Fulani (in the north); Yoruba and Igbo are also significant in other regions

40. Rwanda 🇷🇼: Hutu

41. Sao Tome and Principe: Mestizo (mixed African and Portuguese ancestry)

42. Senegal 🇸🇳: Wolof

43. Seychelles 🇸🇨: Creole (mixed African and European ancestry)

44. Sierra Leone: Temne

45. Somalia 🇸🇴: Somali

46. South Africa🇿🇦 : Zulu

47. South Sudan 🇸🇸Dinka

48. Sudan 🇸🇩: Arab (primarily in the north); other ethnic groups include Nubian and Beja

49. Tanzania 🇹🇿: Sukuma

50. Togo 🇹🇬: Ewe

51. Tunisia 🇹🇳: Arab (primarily Arab)

52. Uganda 🇺🇬: Baganda

53. Zambia 🇿🇲: Bemba

54. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼: Shona

Facts and Myths of Africa