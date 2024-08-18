THE MOST DOMINATING TRIBES IN EACH AFRICAN COUNTRY
1. Algeria 🇩🇿 – Arab-Berber (primarily Arab)
2. Angola 🇦🇴 – Ovimbundu
3. Benin 🇧🇯 – Fon
4. Botswana 🇧🇼 – Tswana
5. Burkina Faso : Mossi
6. Burundi 🇧🇮 : Hutu
7. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) : Creole (mixed African and European ancestry)
8. Cameroon 🇨🇲 : Fang (in the southern regions); other dominant groups include the Bantu-speaking peoples
9. Central African Republic : Baya
10. Chad 🇹🇩: Sara
11. Comoros 🇰🇲: Comorian (primarily Bantu-speaking)
12. Congo, Democratic Republic of the : Kongo (also significant groups include Luba and Mongo)
13. Congo, Republic of the : Kongo
14. Djibouti 🇩🇯 : Somali
15. Egypt 🇪🇬 : Egyptian (primarily Arab)
16. Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶. Fang
17. Eritrea 🇪🇷 : Tigrinya
18. Eswatini (Swaziland 🇸🇿) : Swazi
19. Ethiopia 🇪🇹 : Oromo (though Ethiopia has numerous ethnic groups, including Amhara and Tigray)
20. Gabon 🇬🇦: Fang
21. Gambia 🇬🇲 : Mandinka
22. Ghana 🇬🇭 : Akan (primarily Ashanti)
23. Guinea 🇬🇳: Fulani
24. Guinea-Bissau : Balanta
25. Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire) : Akan (primarily Akan)
26. Kenya 🇰🇪: Kikuyu
27. Lesotho 🇱🇸: Basotho
28. Liberia 🇱🇷: Kpelle
29. Libya 🇱🇾: Arab (primarily Arab)
30. Madagascar 🇲🇬: Merina (a subgroup of the larger Malagasy ethnic group)
31. Malawi 🇲🇼: Chewa
32. Mali 🇲🇱: Bambara
33. Mauritania 🇲🇷: Moors (Arab-Berber)
34. Mauritius 🇲🇺: Indo-Mauritian (primarily of Indian descent)
35. Morocco 🇲🇦: Arab-Berber (primarily Arab)
36. Mozambique 🇲🇿: Makua
37. Namibia 🇳🇦: Ovambo
38. Niger 🇳🇪: Hausa
39. Nigeria 🇳🇬: Hausa-Fulani (in the north); Yoruba and Igbo are also significant in other regions
40. Rwanda 🇷🇼: Hutu
41. Sao Tome and Principe: Mestizo (mixed African and Portuguese ancestry)
42. Senegal 🇸🇳: Wolof
43. Seychelles 🇸🇨: Creole (mixed African and European ancestry)
44. Sierra Leone: Temne
45. Somalia 🇸🇴: Somali
46. South Africa🇿🇦 : Zulu
47. South Sudan 🇸🇸Dinka
48. Sudan 🇸🇩: Arab (primarily in the north); other ethnic groups include Nubian and Beja
49. Tanzania 🇹🇿: Sukuma
50. Togo 🇹🇬: Ewe
51. Tunisia 🇹🇳: Arab (primarily Arab)
52. Uganda 🇺🇬: Baganda
53. Zambia 🇿🇲: Bemba
54. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼: Shona
Facts and Myths of Africa