THE MOST EXPENSIVE SENTENCE IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS,



“Ubomba mwibala, alya mwibala.”



Few phrases have done more damage to public morality than the abuse of this simple Bemba proverb. Originally, it was never a licence to steal. It was never a permit for corruption. It was never a justification for looting public resources, but over the years, some politicians twisted its meaning into a dangerous doctrine, that those who hold public office are somehow entitled to feast on national resources because they happen to be in power.





That mentality nearly destroyed Zambia.



When leaders begin to treat government as a private field, public funds become personal funds, national debt becomes somebody else’s problem, and elections become exercises in buying loyalty rather than serving citizens.





Zambia shall not become prosperous through shortcuts, political handouts, or printing money that is not backed by real economic growth. Nations become prosperous through discipline, accountability, productivity, investment, and sound economic management.





The temporary discomforts of reform are often far cheaper than the permanent suffering caused by economic recklessness.



Today, Zambia stands on a foundation that is stronger than many people realise. Foreign reserves have risen, investor confidence has improved, debt restructuring has restored credibility, and the Kwacha has shown signs of recovery.





As we approach the elections, let us reject the mentality that public office is an eating place. Zambia is not a field to be harvested by politicians. Our Republic is a trust to be protected for future generations. The choice before Zambia is not merely about who governs. It is about which mentality governs.





Zambia Forward. Together.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partners