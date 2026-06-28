The Mother of All Rallies Signals Why HH Deserves a Second Term



*By Magret Mwanza*



Tomorrow will not just be another political rally. It will mark the official beginning of President Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign for a second term and what promises to be the Mother of All Rallies at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters from across the country, demonstrating that the UPND remains a formidable political force five years after taking office.





Every election is ultimately a referendum on leadership. Tomorrow, President Hichilema will stand before the Zambian people not merely with promises, but with a record. Unlike in 2021 when he campaigned on hope and reform, he now seeks re-election on the basis of what his administration has massively delivered.





Free education has enabled millions of children to return to school. The mining sector has attracted renewed investment and expansion projects. Social protection programmes have continued to support vulnerable households, while government has promoted agricultural production and youth empowerment initiatives. These are policies the UPND have used to lay the foundation for long-term national development.





The question before voters is therefore straightforward. Should Zambia interrupt reforms that have begun to bear fruit, or should it allow President Hichilema to complete the work he started? The answer is obvious, HH must be given a second term.





The significance of tomorrow’s campaign launch extends beyond the crowd that will fill Heroes Stadium. It is a statement that the UPND is ready to defend its record before the people and seek a renewed mandate through democratic competition. Confidence is not measured only by slogans but by the willingness to place one’s achievements before the electorate for judgment





A second term would provide continuity for programmes already underway in education, mining, agriculture and infrastructure. Investors also value policy consistency, and supporters believe that another five years would allow Zambia to consolidate economic recovery, create more jobs and strengthen confidence in the country’s future.





Tomorrow’s rally is therefore more than a campaign event. It is the opening chapter of what could become one of Zambia’s most consequential elections. President Hichilema enters the race with the advantage of incumbency, a record to defend and a vision to extend.





The ultimate decision rests with the Zambian people. But if continuity, stability and the completion of ongoing reforms are to guide the country’s next chapter, then President Hakainde Hichilema has presented a compelling case for a second and final term.





As the campaign begins in earnest, one message will resonate from Heroes Stadium: Zambia Forward Together is not simply a slogan. For UPND supporters, it is a call to consolidate progress by giving President Hakainde Hichilema another five years to finish what he started.