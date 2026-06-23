The Mweene Twins: Zambia’s Extraordinary Genius in Physics and Engineering



By Joseph Maonde



Getting a distinction in physics at the University of Zambia is a rare thing.To this date not more than ten students have conquered the achievement of these twins.To be part of NASA in America means one is exceptionally good As a pupil in high school, I was fascinated by stories of academic excellence. Among the names that inspired me most were those of the identical twin brothers, Professor Haabatwa V. Mweene and Dr. Loveday Haachitaba Mweene. Their reputation for brilliance in Physics, Mathematics, and Engineering was legendary, not only at the University of Zambia but also among students who aspired to excel in science and technology.





What made their story even more inspiring was the fact that they emerged from Canisius Secondary School, one of Zambia’s most respected institutions of learning. For decades, Canisius has nurtured some of the nation’s brightest minds, producing distinguished scholars, scientists, engineers, clergy, public servants, and professionals who have made significant contributions to Zambia and the world. The school’s culture of academic rigor, discipline, critical thinking, and leadership has consistently provided a strong foundation for excellence.





The Mweene twins stand among the most outstanding products of this proud tradition. As young students, many of us looked up to individuals whose achievements seemed almost beyond imagination. The Mweene brothers were such individuals. They demonstrated that a Zambian student, educated in local schools and universities, could rise to compete with the finest minds in the world





Early Signs of Exceptional Brilliance

Zambia has produced many distinguished scholars, scientists, and innovators, but few stories are as remarkable as that of the identical twin brothers, Professor Haabatwa V. Mweene and Dr. Loveday Haachitaba Mweene. From an early age, the twins displayed extraordinary intellectual ability, particularly in Mathematics, Physics, and Engineering Sciences. Their academic excellence quickly distinguished them among their peers, earning them recognition as some of the brightest students of their generation.





At every stage of their educational journey, they demonstrated an uncommon capacity for analytical thinking, problem-solving, and intellectual rigor. Their success was not merely a product of natural intelligence; it was built upon relentless hard work, discipline, consistency, and a deep passion for learning.

Their lives remind us that true genius is not simply about talent it is about the disciplined pursuit of knowledge and excellence over many years.





Professor Haabatwa



The late Professor Haabatwa V. Mweene was one of Zambia’s most accomplished physicists, educators, and scientific thinkers. As Dean of the School of Natural Sciences at the University of Zambia (UNZA), he played a critical role in shaping scientific education and research in Zambia.





Professor Mweene was renowned for teaching some of the most intellectually demanding subjects in modern science, including Quantum Physics, Statistical Mechanics, and Theoretical Physics. These disciplines require exceptional mathematical sophistication and a deep understanding of the laws that govern the universe.





His students frequently described him as a lecturer who challenged conventional thinking and inspired them to approach scientific problems with rigor, creativity, and intellectual courage. Beyond his teaching, he made significant contributions to theoretical physics through his research on the foundations and interpretations of quantum mechanics.



His scholarly work explored alternative approaches to understanding quantum phenomena and sought to deepen humanity’s understanding of the fundamental nature of reality. Such research sits at the frontier of modern science and requires extraordinary intellectual depth.



Advancing Astronomy in Africa



Professor Mweene was also instrumental in advancing astronomy and astrophysics in Zambia. Through his involvement in major international initiatives such as the Development in Africa with Radio Astronomy (DARA) programme and the Square Kilometre Array–African Very Long Baseline Interferometry Network (SKA-AVN), he helped place Zambia on the global scientific map.



His efforts contributed to building scientific capacity, strengthening research infrastructure, and creating international partnerships that continue to benefit future generations of African scientists.



His passing on 21 June 2021 due to the pandemic was a profound loss to the scientific community. Tributes poured in from across Africa and beyond, recognizing him as a pioneering physicist, a gifted educator, and one of Zambia’s finest scientific minds.

Today, his legacy lives on through the countless students, researchers, and academics whose lives and careers he helped shape.





Dr. Loveday Haachitaba Mweene: Engineering Excellence on the Global Stage

While his twin brother dedicated his life to theoretical physics and scientific education, Dr. Loveday Haachitaba Mweene distinguished himself as a globally respected electrical engineer, inventor, technology leader, and entrepreneur





After obtaining his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Zambia in 1984, he embarked on a journey that would take him to one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world—the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

At MIT, he earned both a Master of Science degree and a Doctor of Science (ScD) degree in Electrical Engineering. These achievements placed him among an elite group of scholars operating at the highest levels of scientific and engineering excellence.





What It Takes to Study at MIT



Admission to MIT is among the most competitive academic achievements in the world. Every year, thousands of exceptionally talented students apply, but only a small percentage are selected.To gain admission and succeed at MIT requires far more than intelligence alone. It demands:Exceptional academic performance.Mastery of Mathematics and Science.

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills.



Intellectual curiosity and creativity.



Resilience under intense academic pressure.

A relentless commitment to excellence.

Students at MIT are trained not merely to learn existing knowledge but to create new knowledge, solve complex global challenges, and push the boundaries of innovation.

For a young man from Zambia to earn both a Master’s degree and a Doctor of Science degree from MIT is a remarkable accomplishment that speaks volumes about Dr. Loveday Mweene’s intellectual ability, determination, and work ethic.





Global Leadership in Engineering and Technology



Following his studies, Dr. Mweene built an outstanding career in the United States, working with some of the world’s leading technology and semiconductor companies.

His expertise in power electronics, semiconductor technologies, voltage regulation systems, and power conversion technologies contributed to innovations used in modern electronic systems worldwide.





Throughout his distinguished career, he held senior technical and leadership positions at Bell Labs, National Semiconductor, and Atmel Corporation. His work contributed significantly to the development of advanced power supply systems used in telecommunications, computing, and industrial electronics.

Beyond corporate leadership, Dr. Mweene became an accomplished inventor with numerous engineering patents and later co-founded GV Semiconductor in 2017, continuing his contribution to technological innovation and entrepreneurship.His achievements have brought distinction not only to himself but also to Zambia’s engineering community and have demonstrated the immense potential of African talent on the global stage.





A Legacy of Excellence



The story of the Mweene twins is more than a tale of academic achievement. It is a story of vision, discipline, intellectual courage, and national pride.Professor Haabatwa Mweene dedicated his life to expanding humanity’s understanding of the universe through physics and astronomy. Dr. Loveday Mweene applied engineering science to develop technologies that power modern society.





One sought to unravel the mysteries of nature; the other engineered solutions that transformed technology.Together, they exemplify the very best of Zambia’s intellectual potential.Their achievements remind us that excellence knows no geographical boundaries. Through education, discipline, curiosity, and perseverance, Zambians can compete at the highest levels of global scholarship, research, innovation, and leadership.The Mweene twins stand among Zambia’s most distinguished intellectuals—a shining symbol of what is possible when talent is nurtured, knowledge is pursued relentlessly, and greatness becomes a lifelong commitment.Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, researchers, innovators, and leaders for many years to come.





About the Author



Joseph Maonde holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), a Master of Laws (LL.M), a Master’s Degree in Climate Change and Sustainable Development, and a Diploma in Art and Design. He is a researcher and writer with interests in Political History, Constitutional Law, Humanitarian Law, Investment Law, Peace Studies, Climate Policy, Sustainable Development, and Modern History.

His work seeks to document and celebrate individuals, ideas, and institutions that contribute to national development, intellectual advancement, and the preservation of Zambia’s historical and academic heritage