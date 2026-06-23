The one in Lusaka v the one in Pretoria – Sishuwa Sishuwa

The one in Lusaka v the one in Pretoria



By Sishuwa Sishuwa



One year ago, the one in Pretoria, South Africa, died. The one in Lusaka, Zambia, heard.



Since then, the primary concern of the one in Lusaka has been the same: not grief nor concern for the family of the one in Pretoria, but self-service. “I must attend the funeral or else there will be none.”





After failing to get his way, the one in Lusaka moved to block the burial of the one in Pretoria and waste millions of taxpayers’ money on hiring lawyers in a foreign land to secure his interest.



That is his mind in its purest form: what is in it for me?





Not empathy.

Not compassion.

Not dignity.



Just a presidency where even death gets measured in personal benefit.



The one in Lusaka is EVIL. He does not care about anything and anyone except for their use and benefit to him.





Vile. Despicable. He is just a bad human being.



But he did not act alone. He had enablers all along. Together, the one in Lusaka and his representatives did sickening things.



First, they effectively killed the one in Pretoria by blocking him from leaving the country to seek medical attention until it was too late. When they first blocked him, he was legally entitled to medical aid and a return ticket for him and his wife. They said they did not have money, as if it was to come from their pockets. If you prevent a person above 60 years from accessing medical care, your goal is not to keep them alive. It is to pave the way for their death.





That is how the one now in Pretoria left Zambia on a diplomatic passport in January 2025 to seek medical care in South Africa. The airport manager who cleared his departure was immediately fired by the one in Lusaka.





Then, after the one in Pretoria died, the one in Lusaka and his official representatives moved to block the family of the one in Pretoria from burying their loved one unless the one in Lusaka was allowed to attend the funeral. The ones in Lusaka did not have money to help keep alive the one in Pretoria when he lived. After the one in Pretoria died, the ones in Lusaka suddenly had plenty of money to fly his body home, to fly negotiators to and from where he died in search of the body, to hire lawyers to secure the body of the very person they hated when he was alive only to claim that they loved him after he died, and to transport emissaries to go and try to bribe the judges in a foreign land. They are hypocrites, the ones in Lusaka.





Next, the ones in Lusaka grabbed the parliamentary seat belonging to the daughter of the one in Pretoria on the premise that she had chosen to remain with the father’s unburied body in Pretoria rather than return to Parliament. They are cruel, the ones in Lusaka!





Finally, the ones in Lusaka lied that the court case in the Supreme Court of Appeal had lapsed and, using this lie, grabbed the body of the one in Pretoria from a morgue without the knowledge and consent of his family to conduct an illegal autopsy.





Some reports say representatives of the one in Lusaka extracted some parts belonging to the body of the one in Pretoria. Others say the representatives live-streamed the abduction of the remains of the one in Pretoria so that the one in Lusaka could see the body. We may never know the truth. What we know is that 12 months later, the remains of the one in Pretoria remains unburied because of the one in Lusaka.





May the Supreme Court of Appeal end this ordeal. May the judges overturn that scandalous ruling by the High Court. And when the family of the one in Pretoria is given the final say on the burial, may the one who aided the death of the one in Pretoria and prevented his burial for a year be kept away.



I pray.



Source: https://x.com/ssishuwa/status/2068664327360450825?s=20