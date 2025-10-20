EntertainmentMusicPoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUncategorizedUPND “The opposition should go to the farm, cultivate maize, and start supplying FRA. HH is the boss.”— Yo Maps, in his song October 20, 2025 9 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp All opposition should go to the farm to cultivate maize and start supplying to FRA. HH is the boss.– Yo Maps Yo
We know what happens when Yo Maps endorses a candidate for president. Thank you Yo Maps for putting the last nail in the coffin. As in 2021, just prepare your apology letter to the Zambian people.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
@, HaaIndingoTyrol…..boza !! As Zambians we are used to let one guy rule for a full 10year term. Then afterwards we can change. The one coming in 2031 it will be Kalaba or Cornelius Mweetwa
Anderson, where you born yesterday? Are you familiar with patterns? You need not have done additional mathematics at O-levels or further mathematics at A-levels to deduce these basic patterns.
UNIP – 27 YEARS (APPROX 30)
MMD- 20 YEARS
PF – 10 YEARS
UPND – 5 YEARS.
Even Hakainde’s graph will confirm this is a straight line.
I can’t underdtand why we have such a low regard for farming. Anyone who looks like a failure is directed to go farming!
Farming is very serious business. It is not for the faint hearted.
I am surprised that Hakainde endorsed this message from Yo Maps. What message is UPND sending via this song? It goes against the very message that Hakainde preaches. The problem is that everyone want to be a politician so that they can steal money. Just look at how rich the new dawn politicians have become. It is corruption after corruption after corruption. It has been like that since FTJ days, except for Levy Mwanawasa time.
Don’t end at FTJ days, Sir, complete the circle:….FTJ days…PF days….etc,etc etc. Na Levy Mwanawasa had his own “Family Tree” allegations. Even after 2026, whichever Party will be elected, current or new Party, it will be nafuti nafuti, (repeat) with tribalism, theft and corruption. These vices are embedded in our DNA as a people, let us not be Ostrich about this. And by that time, Sir, you will be too old, senile and tired to blog daily as you have been doing the last 4 years.
Kk was almost three 10 year rule, Chiluba 10 years, levy almost 10 years if he lived on since he hard already secure, PF 10 YEARS, UPND, the first 10 years is a must up to atleast 2031. HaaIndigo, who taught you your wrong projections? No party ever ruled for less than 10 years in Zambia.
HH is history. He has introduced laws he condemned while in opposition and has run down the economy. He has introduced two laws. One for his supporters and the other for Zambians not affiliated to UPND.
HH is winning the election to come, we just give a small percentage or allowance for loss but very minimal allowance, close to zero percent.To cover for negativity allowance the UPND must cover the facts I have already talked about in the deputy general secretary Mrs Getrude Imenda coment.It is not only for the opposition to go for farming but all of us.Farming is big business it may be better than going for Music in many cases.With good capital one can be extremely rich, more especially if critical thinking is applied.Thats what I want introduce in Nalolo .I can’t wait to see Nalolo look like Morogoro or Iringa in Tanzania.Agriculture is the fulcrum of the economy, you can’t achieve any thing without food in the stomach.Nalolo people can do both crop and animal agriculture, the youth shall just need some good empowerment.It will be the best market place for agriculture produce.
That song for Yomaps must be withdrawn with immediate effect and possibly be re done, the message is not appealing to the voters surely, if any thing it sounds teasing and discouraging to farming.Dont relate farming to failure.