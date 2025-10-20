No opposition figure can beat HH – Imenda
Ruling UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude lmenda has challenged United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota to name the opposition candidate who will make President Hakainde Hichilema to lose the general elections next year.
Last Week, Sikota said every President starting with the first president Kenneth Kaunda to Edgar Lungu were told by the people that they were going to win the elections. However, they all lost.
Responding to Sikota in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Imenda said the president Hichilema has scored unprecedented development within
Don’t go to sleep thinking the presidency is all locked in. This world is full of surprises.
The threat can come from the most unlikely source. Vigilance until you cross the line is what is required.
There is no “unprecedented development”, yes there has been development. Don’t insult us by telling us you have already counted the votes, instead of campaigning for rel-election. what is in short supply in Zambia are politicians with brains to think. A person in the position of Deputy SG should be able to talk sense.
Even my self I can Challenge Mr Hakainde Hichilema..
He is a mediocre leader…And he knows it.
That’s why he is trying to change the Constitution at the eleventh hour..And desperately clinging to Robert Chabinga for survival..and those Goal Keepers in the Judiciary doing his bidding.
And Mwangala Zaloumis ‘s ECZ Misadventures – the Sham.
The Man is History, and he knows it.
I’m surprised that Gertrude Imenda has said this.
He will obviously win.UPND must not leave any stone unturned.The prices of certain goods must be controlled or reduced to normal.Some roads in townships must be worked on.The water supply must be improved in the compounds.Power supply must be increased although this one is tricky.The retirees especially those who were retired out of restructuring must be paid in full, this group though not seen crowding at Cabinet Office, they are still in large numbers.They are in three categories, namely Voluntary retirees, National interest retirees and CDEs who were prunned in the same restructuring of the civil service in 1998.These people were actually paid but less payment and now the claims are as a result of Court verdicts, they won the cases.It sounds like they were not paid at all because what they are expecting will really make a difference.That restructuring program brought misery to many families in the country.If any thing the Parliament must be given a report, there must be a Ministerial statement from the Minister of Justice.The silence on this matter is deafening.This was not caused by UPND but MMD.This group of unhappy citizens must be attended to. PF used to give some food to some of these people to reduce hunger.My feelings are that most of the young people who are called junkies are as a results of the parents who were mistreated out of that restraining program that never brought meaningful outcome.Even as we feel our President is winning the election we must also think of these people.We must instead say they will get paid soon.