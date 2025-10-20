No opposition figure can beat HH – Imenda



Ruling UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude lmenda has challenged United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota to name the opposition candidate who will make President Hakainde Hichilema to lose the general elections next year.





Last Week, Sikota said every President starting with the first president Kenneth Kaunda to Edgar Lungu were told by the people that they were going to win the elections. However, they all lost.





Responding to Sikota in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Imenda said the president Hichilema has scored unprecedented development within



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/no-opposition-figure-can-beat-hh-imenda/