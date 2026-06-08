CAMPAIGN MOOD IS LOW AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS BECAUSE CANDIDATES HAVE NO MONEY- MUNDUBILE

Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile

says the country’s is witnessing an unusual and subdued

election season mood due to lack of money.

Speaking on BM8 Unfiltered, Mundubile said said many people

including candidates are contending with low disposable incomes

hence the subdued election mood.

“Many people today have no money to spend, including the

candidates.

“Most candidates actually have no money to spend because there

is simply no money in the economy,” he argued.

He said if one compares the current mood to previous years it

is clear that the hype is very low.

“If you compare 2021 or 2016 around this time, the activity

levels were much higher.

“People were excited in the streets, dancing and campaigning.

The mood now is very different,” Mundubile said.

Speaking about campaign songs, Mundubile said: “I know of one

young man, a nephew of mine, who likes the new BM8 and MZ8

Bengile song.

“He may not be free to play that song on the street for fear of

being arrested.

“I rarely dance, but when that song plays, I find myself

dancing.”

Meanwhile, Mundubile has called for national unity and merit

based leadership.

NATIONAL UNITY AND MERIT-BASED LEADERSHIP MUST GUIDE ZAMBIA’S

FUTURE.

Today, I had the privilege of meeting a delegation of our

party’s aspiring candidates and mobilization team from Southern

Province at my residence in Lusaka.

I consider this meeting historic because it marks the beginning

of a national movement dedicated to healing divisions and

bringing Zambians together regardless of political affiliation,

tribe, region or religion.

During our discussions, I reaffirmed my unwavering commitment

to restoring national unity as the foundation for Zambia’s

development. In my view, Zambia’s greatest challenge today is

the growing division among our people. Before we can achieve

meaningful progress and development, we must first restore

unity and rebuild the bonds that have always defined us as one

nation.

I called upon all aspiring candidates and citizens to become

ambassadors of unity and to promote the values that once made

Zambia a beacon of peace and harmony under the principle of One

Zambia, One Nation.

Zambia belongs to all of us and to future generations.

Political competition should never be allowed to divide our

people or undermine our national identity.

I also reaffirmed that the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance is determined

to break long-standing political barriers and reject the notion

that certain regions belong exclusively to particular political

parties. Every Zambian has the right to support the political

party and leader of their choice without fear, intimidation or

discrimination.

Leadership in Zambia must be based on merit, competence and the

ability to deliver results. The people of Zambia deserve

leaders who are selected on the basis of performance, integrity

and capacity to serve. Decisions about leadership should never

be determined by tribe, region or religion, but by who can best

deliver development and improve the lives of our people.

The restoration of national unity will be among the foremost

priorities of an NRPUP government and a central pillar of our

party manifesto. I also urge all political leaders to reject

divisive rhetoric and focus instead on ideas, policies and

solutions that advance the interests of our nation.

We are one people. We must live by our motto, One Zambia, One

Nation. Political differences must never make us enemies. Our

future depends on our ability to work together, respect one

another and build a united Zambia for generations to come.

Brian Mundubile

NRPUP Presidential Candidate