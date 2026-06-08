CAMPAIGN MOOD IS LOW AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS BECAUSE CANDIDATES HAVE NO MONEY- MUNDUBILE

Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile
says the country’s is witnessing an unusual and subdued
election season mood due to lack of money.
Speaking on BM8 Unfiltered, Mundubile said said many people
including candidates are contending with low disposable incomes
hence the subdued election mood.
“Many people today have no money to spend, including the
candidates.
“Most candidates actually have no money to spend because there
is simply no money in the economy,” he argued.
He said if one compares the current mood to previous years it
is clear that the hype is very low.
“If you compare 2021 or 2016 around this time, the activity
levels were much higher.
“People were excited in the streets, dancing and campaigning.
The mood now is very different,” Mundubile said.
Speaking about campaign songs, Mundubile said: “I know of one
young man, a nephew of mine, who likes the new BM8 and MZ8
Bengile song.
“He may not be free to play that song on the street for fear of
being arrested.
“I rarely dance, but when that song plays, I find myself
dancing.”
Meanwhile, Mundubile has called for national unity and merit
based leadership.
NATIONAL UNITY AND MERIT-BASED LEADERSHIP MUST GUIDE ZAMBIA’S
FUTURE.
Today, I had the privilege of meeting a delegation of our
party’s aspiring candidates and mobilization team from Southern
Province at my residence in Lusaka.
I consider this meeting historic because it marks the beginning
of a national movement dedicated to healing divisions and
bringing Zambians together regardless of political affiliation,
tribe, region or religion.
During our discussions, I reaffirmed my unwavering commitment
to restoring national unity as the foundation for Zambia’s
development. In my view, Zambia’s greatest challenge today is
the growing division among our people. Before we can achieve
meaningful progress and development, we must first restore
unity and rebuild the bonds that have always defined us as one
nation.
I called upon all aspiring candidates and citizens to become
ambassadors of unity and to promote the values that once made
Zambia a beacon of peace and harmony under the principle of One
Zambia, One Nation.
Zambia belongs to all of us and to future generations.
Political competition should never be allowed to divide our
people or undermine our national identity.
I also reaffirmed that the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance is determined
to break long-standing political barriers and reject the notion
that certain regions belong exclusively to particular political
parties. Every Zambian has the right to support the political
party and leader of their choice without fear, intimidation or
discrimination.
Leadership in Zambia must be based on merit, competence and the
ability to deliver results. The people of Zambia deserve
leaders who are selected on the basis of performance, integrity
and capacity to serve. Decisions about leadership should never
be determined by tribe, region or religion, but by who can best
deliver development and improve the lives of our people.
The restoration of national unity will be among the foremost
priorities of an NRPUP government and a central pillar of our
party manifesto. I also urge all political leaders to reject
divisive rhetoric and focus instead on ideas, policies and
solutions that advance the interests of our nation.
We are one people. We must live by our motto, One Zambia, One
Nation. Political differences must never make us enemies. Our
future depends on our ability to work together, respect one
another and build a united Zambia for generations to come.
Brian Mundubile
NRPUP Presidential Candidate
Mundubile.You mean there’s no money to sponsor violence
Voters are not motivate by the poor calibre of opposition leaders.It will be a complete whitewash by HH.