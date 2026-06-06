The pain of losing Dad is still so raw for us as a family- Tasila Lungu

First Memorial for H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu



Dear Zambians and the Chawama Family,



The pain of losing Dad is still so raw for us as a family. There are moments when it feels just as heavy as the day we lost him. We miss him deeply – his presence, his voice, his love – and it is not easy to accept that he is no longer with us.





Amid this pain, your prayers, your comforting words, and the love you have shown us have carried us. They have held us together in ways we cannot fully express. We remain humbled and profoundly grateful as we continue to wait for the chance to lay Dad to rest in a manner that honours his wishes.





As we mark this first anniversary of his passing, we simply want to say thank you. Thank you for walking this painful journey with us. Thank you to all the churches – including the Catholic Church- and the many other denominations that have stood with us spiritually, showing us compassion, understanding, and kindness as we accompany Dad on his final journey home.





Your support means more to us than words can ever say.



May God, in His mercy and love, continue to comfort you as you have comforted us, and may He richly bless you for the kindness you have shown to our family.

With love always,



Tasila Lungu Mwansa ❤️🇿🇲❤️🇿🇲