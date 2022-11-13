The ‘Paint Community House’ call to action has been Started by Saboi Imboela

SHOULD COMMUNITY HOUSE BE PAINTED AND WHAT COLOUR WOULD YOU SUGGEST IT BE PAINTED
A call to paint Community House white has ensued with people saying if President Hichilena won’t shift to State House then we the citizens must be allowed to suggest what colour our Community House should be . The ‘Paint Community House’ call to action has been Started by NDC President Madam Saboi Imboela
“Since President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t want to move from his house to state house, we need to talk about the paint at his house. I don’t like it and we need to paint it another colour.”- Saboi Imboela
Level of thinking the opposition is below par
This is one malicious B…. your comments are of a jealous nature and useless. You are not fit to oppose even the silliest things
Really? You think you will gather synpathy for 2026 in that manner?
I would also recommend that we remove the Harvey tiles which form its roof and place red Concrete Tiles so that the building reflects beauty, climate neutrality, dignity and coolness for the occupants. Harvey tiles are not reflective of the durability which they do not have.