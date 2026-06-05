“THE PEOPLE HAVE NOT CHANGED, ONLY THE COLOURS” – NFF FIRES BACK AT HH OVER PF REMARKS



……..as Ronnie Jere questions political consistency as former PF members continue joining or working with the ruling UPND ahead of the 2026 elections.





The National Freedom Front (NFF) has challenged recent remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema questioning what former Patriotic Front (PF) leaders would return to do if voted back into office, arguing that Zambia’s political landscape has become increasingly blurred by shifting alliances.





NFF President Ronnie Jere says the President’s statement, “They want to come back to do what?” raises serious questions about political consistency, especially given the growing number of former PF officials who have found their way into the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) or are now working closely with the government.





Mr. Jere pointed to several notable figures, including Sunday Chanda, Majory Nakaponda, Robert Chabinga, Aaron Mwanza and former Minister Michael Katambo, all of whom were previously associated with the PF but are now viewed as being aligned with the ruling establishment in one way or another.





According to Mr. Jere, attempts to portray the PF as a singular problem while welcoming former PF members into government circles create contradictions that the public cannot ignore. He argued that political accountability should be based on individual actions and legal processes rather than party labels.





“Allegations must be proven, not politicised,” Mr. Jere said, adding that political discourse should be guided by facts and institutions rather than partisan narratives.





The NFF leader further suggested that the increasing political realignments being witnessed across the country may be driven by strategic calculations ahead of the August 2026 General Elections. He described the current political environment as one characterised by efforts to consolidate support and strengthen electoral positions.





Mr. Jere questioned the distinction being drawn between political parties when many of the individuals involved have simply changed political affiliations. “The people have not changed only the political colours have,” he remarked.





As Zambia heads towards a crucial election season, Mr. Jere said voters will ultimately decide which leaders and political formations have demonstrated consistency, credibility and a genuine commitment to addressing the country’s challenges. He stressed that the electorate remains the final judge of political performance and promises.