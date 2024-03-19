THE PF GOVERNMENT WAS LIVING FOR TODAY,IN THEIR WORLD, TOMORROW NEVER EXISTED

Authored By Mupishi Jones

When that crop of leadership unexpectedly inherited government machinery from the late Michael Sata,they took it as a lifetime opportunity to improve their personal lives and that of their relatives and that of their close friends.The general citizenry was just a statistical figure in their equations to improve their personal lives to be sorted out through “tantameni”.

They were living for today, tomorrow’s generation was to find it’s own tools to mount their own emancipation fight,in short,in their eyes, tomorrow never comes, therefore never existed,why plan for it.

That was how the New PF started making decisions based on the next general elections and not based on the next generation, for them the world was ending today,there was no tomorrow.

Just take time to do a quick search at the Ministry of Lands and see how much land in terms of plots each of these new PF leaders amassed just within their 7 yrs in power? You’ll be further shocked when you extent your search in councils along the line of rail. They’ve parcels of land all over from Livingstone,Chirundu, Siavonga,Kafue,Chilanga, Lusaka up to the copperbelt,same PF characters.They were scrambling for land, each getting more than one can develop as if it was the last generation in this country.These guys were living for today, after all,who should they preserve forest 27 and other forest reserves for, if in their eyes tomorrow never comes?

These are the same New PF Leaders, living for today,who devised and negotiated ZESCO electricity power exports for today and not for tomorrow, posterity will deal with the contractual consequences as long as today is catered for.Power export contracts that have turned out to be almost impossible to walk away without collapsing the entire ZESCO! According to that crop of New PF leadership, tomorrow never comes, let the dead bury themselves. The current government that have taken over from that New crop of PF leadership is stuck with the PF's myopic negotiated power export contracts.It can't terminate these power export contracts without heavy financial consequences arising from the breach of those contractual terms..... that's UKA for you.

These are the New crop of PF who were buying electricity powered from Maamba Collieries through ZESCO on credit for “today” and accumulated huge unsettled debts to Maamba Collieries which they failed to pay and left behind huge uncleared debts.Thank God, the current government has cleared poor Maamba Collieries.To them,what mattered most was as long as today was done….”mailo fikaisova”.

Get the Ndola Energy contract also, it’s the same story of poorly devising the contract just for today.It has equally put the current governments in a hopeless and precarious situation.

Sometimes it’s so annoying to hear fellow citizens like Emmanuel Mwamba who had access to the details of these contracts to deliberately start accusing the government that the current domestic electricity deficit is as a result of the government’s move of exporting power at the expense of its local consumption.

Trying to force the government to terminate power export contracts and yet they are fully aware of the legal and economic challenges that will arise as a result of breach of those contracts,in my view, this is hypocrisy of the highest level.

Pick the MoUs of external debts, including the eurobonds, it’s the same story of living for today, contracting unsustainable debts, fully aware that they’ll never manage to repay those loans, but with the mentality of living for today and that of tomorrow never comes,they guys proceed.

The New crop of PF just didn’t care about the future of this country together with its people.They had nothing to do with the sustainable economic development of this country.Their preoccupation was maintaining power for their personal aggrandisement.

This is the New crop of PF leadership that was registering under age children with NRCs and voters cards in readiness for the next general election instead of taking these children back to school .In their eyes, these children were valuable political assets today, after all there was no tomorrow.

Almost all the fundamental decisions which the PF made during their tenure in office were made for “today” and no regard for the future.

This is the reason why most of those rushed laws they were enacting in parliament to fix their political opponents,are catching up with them today.They were not thinking of tomorrow when they were passing those laws.

I submit

Mupishi Jones

0977480386