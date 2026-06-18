THE PLANNED ATTACK BY UPND MEMBERS ON THE SEAN TEMBO CAMPAIGN TEAM IN ROMA CONSTITUENCY – Sean  Tembo

THE PLANNED ATTACK BY UPND MEMBERS ON THE SEAN TEMBO CAMPAIGN TEAM IN ROMA CONSTITUENCY





18th June 2026, Lusaka



1. It has come to our attention that UPND members, this morning, intend to attack the Sean Tembo Campaign Team, as we undertake our mobilization activities in Silwizya Ward of Roma Constituency.





2. We are reliably informed that the UPND will falsely accuse the Sean Tembo Campaign Team of removing their posters, and then use that excuse to launch an attack. We are further informed that the attack will be led by an aspiring Councillor, only known as “KK”, and it will consist of three hired Hiace minibuses with junkies from Chibolya compound, who shall be armed with machetes and catapults, as well as Toyota RunX, bearing registration number BAD4603 and a Toyota Sienta, white in color, bearing partial registration BBE27.., with occupants armed with teasers and pistols, who are part of the UPND Security Team for Mandevu Constituency.





3. In the premises above, we wish to make a direct appeal, to President Hakainde Hichilema, both in his capacity as Republican President and Party President for the ruling UPND party, to immediately call off this planned attack on our innocent campaign team members.





4. We also wish to appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Grapheal Musamba, to ensure that our campaign team members are adequately protected, today and going forward, as they have become a target of the UPND. We also wish to remind the Inspector General of Police, that he might be an appointee of the UPND Party President, but his allegiance must not be to the UPND party. The IG’s allegiance must be to the people of Zambia. To protect lives and property.





5. In the meantime, our campaign this morning will proceed as per Electoral Commission of Zambia schedule, commencing at Northmead Primary School entrance along Manchinchi Road at 09hrs, and proceeding to Luangwa Township, Chilulu Township, Thornpark area and ending at Northmead market. Should any of our campaign team members be injured, assaulted or killed, their blood shall be on the hands of President Hakainde Hichilema, and the President shall be made to account for this blood, at the appropriate time.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo

Independent Parliamentary Candidate

Roma Constituency

Lusaka

Email: SET2026@pepzm.org