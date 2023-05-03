THE Patriotic Front (PF) have described the presence of police at former President Edgar Lungu’s house this morning as an attempt to embarrass the former first family.

PF lawyer Makebi Zulu says the presence of police to search Mr Lungu’s house is a breach of law as it compromises his immunity.

Mr Zulu said the search is allegedly meant for Mr Lungu’s wife , Esther Lungu, who is being accused of stealing a vehicle.

He has however ,stated that whatever the case or reason for the search, Mrs Lungu should have been before investigative wings and not ambush her house.

“This is an attempt to embarrass the former first family and should not be so. Let us follow the law instead of embarrassing the State and the first family. As things stand, any breach into his premises compromises his immunity. Because they will purport to be searching in the name of the wife, when actually they are having access to his property.

“So in this case, whatever the purpose of the search, they can simply say so and we will make it available to them. As things stand, it is abundantly clear that there is an attempt to circumvent his privileges as former President,” he said.

Mr Zulu further claimed that prior to the happenings this morning, there was information that there was an intention to search the house.

“Police even had the guts to say the property is not in his name. So in this case, why don’t they issue a search warrant in the name of the owner and not ECL? So we have engaged them. If at all they wanted the former first lady, she has never refused to appear before investigative wings,” he said.

He added that to suggest that the former first lady stole an Alex or whatever vehicle that is small was insulting further stating that the police should follow the correct procedure.

