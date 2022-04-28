THE PRESIDENT CLEARING DPP TO SPEAK

Daraam Simakungwe writes:

THE DPP IS NOT DULL…

Has she been sacrificed under the fast-moving train to protect a lot of people in higher offices?

What if she had refused to grant the same immunity and KCM collapsed, where they going to still hunt her down?

Can she just wake up in the night, pull her staff member and grant the biggest Public crime suspect in the land today, State immunity…?

If she appears before JCC and vomits State secrets that may put other higher offices at awkward position, what will happen to the governance system in Zambia?

What is happening in Zambia today could be what she wrote in her Thesis at Masters law degree stage some 18 years ago…

I suspect a lot of people may not be truthful to protect their jobs but is it worth it.

The DPP says she needs to be cleared by the President for her to open her mouth because she received alot of sensitive communication, in her official position as DPP, regarding this matter. She is under Oath of State secrecy.

Tests of Legal brains as us the unqualified brains prepare our popcorns..