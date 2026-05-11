THE PRESIDENT WHO CAME TO CONQUER AFRICA ENDED UP CHASING KIPCHOGE!

Emmanuel Macron flew into Nairobi for high-stakes diplomacy with 30 African leaders but nobody told him Eliud Kipchoge doesn’t slow down for presidents!

The man who rewrites Africa’s future by day was gasping to keep up with the world’s greatest runner by dawn!

And the children? They ran circles around them BOTH!

From the boardroom to the track — Macron showed Africa a side the world never expected.

Some come to Africa with contracts. Macron came with running shoes.

African hype media