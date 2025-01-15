The quality of leadership in Africa has declined – Jacob Zuma

Former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has expressed great concern regarding the decline in the quality of leadership across Africa, attributing it to interference and a lack of proactiveness.

He highlighted challenges that have diminished Africa’s once vibrant voice on the global stage.

“We [Africa] became a kind of democracy that people were talking about at the beginning, but something interfered with Africa, as we know. For example, there was a coup d’état, where Western countries were actually organising the coup d’état against us. We tried to come in thereafter once again. And I think Africa was becoming very strong once again. I think they shifted Africa to quite an extent,” he said.

According to citinewsroom.com, this statement was made during an interview on Channel One TV’s Point of View.

The former president shed light on the shift in political culture, where leaders today feel reluctant to responding decisively to critical issues.

“I think if you talk about today in Africa, there are issues that are there which you wonder why, as well as how we gradually began to make Africa no longer articulate about itself as it were. I mean even now, there are certain things that are happening in parts of the continent,” he remarked.

He expressed concern about the lack of robust actions from African leaders, contrasting the present-day inactivity with the more vocal and united approach of past leaders.

“But the continent is more quiet than it would have been during that time. Leaders would be moved immediately. These days, leaders are very reluctant and quiet. Even if things are going wrong, that tells you the standard is no longer the same,” he added.

Jacob Zuma further commended President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as the perfect leader required in Africa.

According to the former president, Mahama’s re-election is a positive achievement for Ghana and an inspiring model for Africa.