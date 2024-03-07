The twin crises of load shedding & mealie meal shortage will make or break UPND

Editorial(Zambian Business Times)

Well, Zambia’s greatest fear that 2023/2024 would be hit by a devastating drought was finally confirmed by President Hakainde Hichilema – HH last week when he declared a state of national disaster and that Zambia would be asking well wishers for humanitarian help.

We should also however, hasten to mention here that this warning of a severe drought was sounded by both the local, regional and global meteorology experts in the last quarter of 2023 that Zambia was more likely than not, to face drought or El nino.

So let’s not pretend that no warning was sounded. The new dawn government and it’s top officials should take a big share of the blame or responsibility for not initiating timely action then, until it’s now too late for certain cheaper options. Moreover, president HH is on record to have stated that climate change effects should not be used as an excuse for incompetence in dealing with its effects.

We as the Zambian Business Times – ZBT and our local, regional and international network of experts, contributors and sources did our part and even requested ZESCO and the Ministry of Energy to ensure the speedy closure and installation of solar power generation plants as well as called for the government to halt the exports of maize to secure local food security.

See link in April 2023 for ban on maize exports

https://zambianbusinesstimes.com/govt-finally-bans-maize…/

But like most political regimes and their appointees, the UPND new dawn government chose to ignore the ZBT and other critical voices of advise due to mostly vanity, hubris and all sorts of prejudice. This is simply because most of their appointees are not polished and experienced enough to reach the stage of humility required at that level

As for President HH, we are aware that it is not an easy decision for any leader, let alone a politically chosen one that has to go through the brutal contest of popular voting systems to find themselves in this position. We saw even as he announced a national disaster that his body language showed some traces of unease, as the announcement was a confirmation of failure by his regime to overcome challenges that are part of national leadership.

You can argue all you want, but the bitter truth is that this is not the first, nor will it be the last time that Zambia will experience a drought or a national crisis. For those that are much older and more experienced, they will tell you stories of yellow maize in the MMD regime, food riots in the UNIP regime et al.

All regimes, because by their nature manage the governance and administration of peoples lives are tested by debilitating economic crises, pandemics or whatever name you want to ascribe.

The immediate former ruling party – the Patriotic Front (PF) main test was the COVID 19 and to some large extent, also faced drought and even the Cholera pandemic. These crises led to low voter turn out even in their strong holds because people became more realistic about the ability of their leaders.

These tests have come to all regimes that have taken political leadership in Zambia and there is no other way other than to face them head on. The ruling United Party for National Development – UPND is no exception. Fortunately for Zambians, they will have an opportunity to compare and contrast how UPND deals with these crises and how PF (or whatever form they will take), who are now the main opposition dealt with the crises of their time.

The way HH and the UPND administration handles this drought that has a twin crisis for food and national security on one hand and load shedding and economic decimation on the other, is a litmus test for them and their top team to show leadership and perhaps prove that they can handle these crises better. Their die hard supporters are now also being forced to face up to the reality of their party’s abilities. This will inadvertently affect the voter turn out in their strong holds.

We have always cautioned our political leaders that this is Africa, and this is Zambia in particular. The challenges are unique and the perception and views of its people are informed by the collective culture and history. Zambia’s geopolitical and economic challenges are unique and remain very complex

No matter which foreign experts you engage, be rest assured that their advise is most useful on the technical side of things, on the scientific side of things. But on the cultural and people side, it’s the locals that will count and make the grade. It’s the development that is delivered in the eyes of the locals that will matter in the final verdict.

This is why it’s now a known fact that only Africans can develop African, that only Zambians can develop Zambia. You will be surprised that even the villagers know how to survive these droughts, because it’s not the first time Zambia is experiencing one. So the way you resolve it and their perception are intertwined.

But yes, for the city dwellers who are now in the majority, it’s UPNDs time to show what they are made of. City life is about specialization, don’t expect people to all go into Agriculture, and a solution is needed soonest as the queues for cheaper mealie meal keep growing with more and more people getting frustrated by the day.

This is why we are calling on the Head of State to roll up his sleeves and deal with this deep crisis head on. Some may say micro management has no place, but this may just be the right place we’re it’s required. If you see that ZNS is saying they will deliver 15,000 tons of winter maize when the country consumes 2.4 million tons, then you should know that this needs the head of state involment.

After all, Zambia has a Presidential system, the president in Zambia not only heads the executive arm of government, but has to ratify and sign off the appointment of the Speaker and the Chief Justice, the two other arms of government that should ideally be independent. The position still remains too powerful and hence the buck stopping at plot 1.

So, when a government fails, its the Presidents name and reputation that is tainted or soiled. That’s why we see that even their top appointees from ministers to PS, to DC simply defect and move on to serve in successive regimes. Even secretary generals defect, In a way, the presidency in Zambia remains a lonely and toughest job, which most admire out of limited information.