THE WHITE TRADITIONAL RULER IN ZAMBIA, CHIEF NYAMWANA

Meet Chief Nyamwana the only white traditional ruler of the Lunda speaking people of Mwinilunga District in North Western Province of Zambia.

He was born Peter Fisher in Zambia from the Israeli parents. He was adopted by Chief Nyamwana after the death of his parents who lived in Mwinilunga. He was declared the heir to his thrown as he did not have a son to succeed him.

Peter speaks less English; instead, he speaks Lunda fluently and refuses to be called “Chindeli” which means a white person in Lunda. He was sworn in as chief Nyamwana in 2015 as per his predecessor’s wish.

He is a brother to Stanley Fischer who holds dual citizenship in Israel and served as governor of the Bank of Israel, chief economist at the World Bank and Vice Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors in the USA.