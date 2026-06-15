The year 1979 shaped global history. Below are some of the events that occurred in that year.

▪️ Zimbabwean war of liberation ended

The political agreement that ended the Zimbabwean armed struggle was signed at the Lancaster House Conference on 21 December 1979. This paved the way for Zimbabwe’s first democratic elections in February & March 1980. Robert Mugabe became Prime Minister on the 18th of April 1980.

▪️ The Iranian Revolution

Iran which had been a Monarchy for decades became an Islamic Republic in 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile and became the first Supreme Leader.

▪️ Saddam Hussein in Iraq

Saddam officially took power in Iraq in 1979. This marked the beginning of his long rule, which later shaped major events such as the Iran-Iraq War, the invasion of Kuwait and the Gulf War.

▪️ Margaret Thatcher’s rise

Margaret Thatcher became Britain’s first female Prime Minister. Her leadership changed British politics and economics for more than a decade.

▪️ The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan

In December 1979, the Soviet Union sent troops into Afghanistan. This became a major Cold War conflict and helped create the conditions that later produced the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

▪️ Zimbabwe-Rhodesia

Before Zimbabwe’s full independence, the country’s name was changed to Zimbabwe-Rhodesia under the short-lived government of Bishop Abel Muzorewa. This government was in charge from June to December 1979, and was not widely recognised internationally.

▪️ US-China relations

The United States officially recognized the People’s Republic of China instead of Taiwan as the government of China. This was a major shift in global politics.

▪️ Idi Amin was overthrown

Idi Amin’s rule came to an end in 1979 after Tanzanian forces and Ugandan exiles removed him from power. This was a major turning point in East African politics.

▪️ Sony released the first Walkman

The Sony Walkman changed music culture. It sparked a global revolution in personal audio and forever changed how people consumed music on the go.

In simple terms, 1979 was a huge turning-point year. It changed the Middle East, the Cold War, British politics, Zimbabwe’s road to independence, US-China relations, East African politics, and even popular culture.

TAFFY THEMAN