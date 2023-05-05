THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE EXPECTS HICHILEMA NOT TO FORGET WHERE HE IS COMING FROM BUT THEY EXPECT HIM TO FORGIVE – NAWAKWI

FDD President, Edith Nawakwi who is seeking medical attention out of the country has expressed concern at the behaviour of Presudent Hichilema towards the immediate past former first family.

Nawakwi expressed extreme disappointment at the events at former President Edgar Lungu’s residence where police wanted to force themselves into the house to search the former first lady Mama Esther Lungu.

“I am very dissapointed by the action of the State police on their disrespect towards the former first family but I am not surprised knowing the nature of Hakainde Hichilema, I do not expect Hichilema to subject anyone to anything he himself went through as an opposition leader. Hichilema has allowed many opposition leaders to be harrased, a situation that goes against his own testimony that he will rule the country through the rule of law.”

Nawakwi expressed concern that the people who voted for Hakainde Hichilema simply gave him a sympathy vote owing to what he had gone through and despite them voting him in to take over from ECL, they did not expect him to forget what he went through but expected him to forgive and concentrate on improving the economy.

“I am deeply concened at this behaviour by Hakainde Hichilema, this is a man who got a sympathy vote, the people of Zambia went with him to mulobeko in their spirit and they made sure they voted him as President. Hichilema’s corrosive heart of hatred is bigger than the love for the nation and therefore we have yet again found our country at crossroads where the President is putting a wedge between husband and wife.”

Nawakwi further expressed disappointment that Hichilema seems to forget that world over nations have established office of first ladies after realising that we cannot separate first ladies from the Presidency.

“Hichilema wants to tell the nation that women are just house wives who must be in the kitchen and in the bedroom regardless of them being Lawyers , Judges, Bankers, Doctors etc they nothing but merely women. Hichilema doesn’t trust women and this is evidenced by his continued utterances that the former first lady is separate from the Presidency. We have not only in zambia but the entire world established office of first lady, even in zambia today, Mutinta Hichilema cannot be isolated from the Presidency but unfortunately, Hichilema is telling the whole world that the current first lady is just a wife who deserves no respect but just a sign of family around the President. Further, what is Hakainde telling the institutions of Presidency? Is he telling us that we must not accord the protocol to Mutinta Hichilema as our first lady because she is just a woman and his wife? “

Nawakwi expressed her concerns through a phone call she made from her hospital bed to Prince Chanda otherwise known politically as Hardliner….