There is a joke among the England Wags that they are terrified of Jude Bellingham’s mother.



Perhaps it’s because of how protective she is of her young superstar son, who turns 23 on Monday.





But there is one member of the Wag entourage who’s managed to win over Denise Bellingham, the woman behind the success of the Real Madrid player – his beautiful girlfriend Ashlyn Castro, 28





While sources tell me relations were ‘tense-ish’ between the women when Jude and Ashlyn got together in 2024, with some suggesting Denise is a ‘cold fish’, they have now formed an ‘unexpected and special bond’.





At the start of the couple’s romance, which is thought to have begun after they met on exclusive dating app Raya, I’m told Denise was ‘wary’ of Ashlyn, with her job as an influencer being a concern for both her and Jude’s father, Mark.





And unlike the small West Midlands town of Stourbridge where Jude and his footballer brother Jobe, 20, grew up, Ashlyn’s home city is Los Angeles. A quick glance at her Instagram will also tell you she enjoys the high life.





She regularly shares snaps of herself on board a private jet or at lavish hotels with her 700,000 followers on Instagram, as well as with her 254,000 TikTok fans.





‘Denise and Mark have put their life and soul into Jude and his brother becoming football stars, the last thing they want is a woman to use his success for their own gain,’ says a source inside the England camp.- daily mail sport