THERE IS LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN ZAMBIA- Fred M’membe

THERE IS LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN ZAMBIA
Hichilema: Begging for Food After Emptying the Reserves for Profit
– The government sold food reserves despite prior knowledge of a pending drought
– The president is now begging for help from the global community
– The government’s actions prioritize business interests over the well-being of the people
– Zambia may be flooded with GMO food from the president’s associates
– The government failed to address the drought and is now turning to mitigation strategies they previously rejected
– El-Nino is a phenomenon that will impact the 2023/24 farming season in Zambia
– The government should implement agriculture risk mitigation tools, such as crop insurance, to protect farmers
– Mr. Hichilema has failed in everything and should be removed from office.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
No common sense ba fuledi mmembe
Idiot always writing stupid articles.
In the history of Zambian governments. We have the best three so far,
1. The UNIP government under Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda. The unifier . He United the country and really worked for the people. We always remember humanism and free education.
2. The MMD government of Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa. Mr. HIPC who controlled the Chiluba destroyed, broken economy and even introduced winter maize and FISP
3. The UPND New Dawn government under President Hakainde Hichilema.
Controlling the PF of ecl destroyed economy.
Employing more youths, reintroduction of free education, skills training bursaries, increased CDF and decentralization, now Early maize and empowering Zambians and many more.as he works to lower the cost of living and reducing the prise of meal mill and fuel. Even in the midst of this crises he still openly appeal to well wishers to help.
Ubunga or amataba kulaba ukucita offload you sale and replace it with new stocks. Bushe kusunga for years or centuries? Teti fipwe Na wonderful. Even you bushe did you live the maize stocks MMD left. Muleumfwsako nensonyi bwana tax evader freddiii
What are you Fred the tax evader saying!
Wukafwapofye Na BP.
HH in the driving seat