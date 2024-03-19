THERE IS LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN ZAMBIA- Fred M’membe

THERE IS LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN ZAMBIA

Hichilema: Begging for Food After Emptying the Reserves for Profit

– The government sold food reserves despite prior knowledge of a pending drought

– The president is now begging for help from the global community

– The government’s actions prioritize business interests over the well-being of the people

– Zambia may be flooded with GMO food from the president’s associates

– The government failed to address the drought and is now turning to mitigation strategies they previously rejected

– El-Nino is a phenomenon that will impact the 2023/24 farming season in Zambia

– The government should implement agriculture risk mitigation tools, such as crop insurance, to protect farmers

– Mr. Hichilema has failed in everything and should be removed from office.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party

(Image 1 source:CNN)