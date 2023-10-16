There is no law compelling parties to hold conventions in 60 days- Howard Kunda

Kunda says there is no law compelling parties to hold conventions in 60 days

Lawyer Howard Kunda says there is no legal provision that mandates the Chief Register of Societies to compel political parties to hold their conventions within 60days.

And Advocates for People’s Prosperity leader Mwenya Musenge has advised the Chief Registrar of Societies to engage all political players in the country before arriving at such abrupt decisions.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Kunda who is also Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA) leader and former MMD Muchinga member of parliament, said his political party will only comply with the directive for the holding of a national convention, if the Chief Registrar categorically states, which legal provision in the Registrar of Societies Act prescribes that all political parties should go for their respective conventions within a stipulated… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kunda-says-there-is-no-law-compelling-parties-to-hold-conventions-in-60-days/