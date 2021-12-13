COMEDY IN OPPOSITION: According to the news bulletin of the meteorological department, the rains are expected after 16th December….BUT an opposition leader has questioned the Christianity of the President on account of this dry spell…is he insinuating that the Christianity of the previous Presidents was more solid hence the average rains experienced? Can he please shed more light on this considering that he seems to be speaking from a spiritual point of view. Ba opposition nabo.

Joseph Kumwenda