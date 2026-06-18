“THERE IS NO REASON WHY UTH, THE BIGGEST HOSPITAL IN ZAMBIA DOESN’T HAVE FLUSHING TOILETS…THIS MUST BE ADDRESSED AND RESOLVED” – Chitambala Mwewa

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Chitambala Mwewa Expresses Deep Concern Over the State of Toilets at UTH



Lusaka – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka, Chitambala Mwewa, has expressed profound concern over the deteriorating condition of sanitation facilities at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), stating that no patient, healthcare worker, or visitor should have to endure unusable or unhygienic toilets at the nation’s largest referral hospital.





Mr. Mwewa noted that access to clean, functioning toilets is not a luxury but a basic requirement for public health, dignity, and quality healthcare.





“There is absolutely no reason why the biggest hospital in Zambia should have non-functioning or unsanitary toilets. The current state is unacceptable and must be addressed with urgency. Patients deserve better, and our healthcare professionals deserve to work in a clean and safe environment,” he said.





He called on the relevant authorities to prioritize the rehabilitation and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure at UTH and ensure that similar conditions are not allowed to persist in other public institutions.





Mr. Mwewa emphasized that improving public sanitation is a fundamental part of restoring confidence in public services and safeguarding the health and dignity of all Zambians.



Issued by:

Chitambala Mwewa for Mayor of Lusaka