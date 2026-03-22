There is nobody of high quality driving CAF and they are under control of Mr Infantino, and I think all problems are coming from there- Claude le Roy

According to the BBC Newsday, former Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal coach Claude le Roy has this to say:





“For a long time with CAF, there is nobody of high quality driving this confederation and they are under control of Mr Infantino, and I think all problems are coming from there.”





“Before this it was a fantastic Africa Cup of Nations, the most beautiful in the history of Afcon.



“We cannot understand this decision so long later. That means that they killed all the spirit of this so beautiful Afcon in Morocco.”





But for Dr Patrice Motsepe, he said, the incidents that took place during the final undermined work carried out regarding “integrity, respect, ethics, governance, as well as credibility of the results of our football matches.”





“It is important that the decisions of our CAF Disciplinary Board and the CAF Appeals Board are viewed with the respect and integrity that is very important to us.”





“Not a single country in Africa will be treated in a manner which is more preferential or more advantageous or more favourable than any other.”



Be the judge yourself!