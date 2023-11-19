THERE’S NO CORRUPTION HICHILEMA IS FIGHTING; A REAL FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION MUST START WITH HIMSELF- Fred M’membe

THERE’S NO CORRUPTION HICHILEMA IS FIGHTING; A REAL FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION MUST START WITH HIMSELF

In Matthew 7:3-5 we are told: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

This is truly the case with Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption. How can Mr Hichilema be expected to sincerely fight corruption when there’s so much grand corruption and looting surrounding him?

We have said this before and we are repeating it, any meaningful fight against corruption in this country today has to start with an investigation of Mr Hichilema’s own dealings in almost every sector of our economy like mining, fuel, fertilizer, insurance, grain imports and exports, property or real estate, construction and manufacturing amongst many others.

There’s urgent need to probe Mr Hichilema’s dealings in almost every sector of Zambia’s economy. And he should be able to answer questions about his dealings.

Without doing so the fight against corruption in this country becomes hypocritical, meaningless, a facade, and an exercise in futility.

Any meaningful fight against corruption must start with an investigation of Mr Hichilema’s business interests.

Mr Musa Mwenye, the chairman of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has been very consistent in demanding that Mr Hichilema discloses all his business interests. For what?

The day Mr Hichilema is made to fully disclose all his business interests, without being able to conceal anything, will mark the beginning of the end of his presidency and the beginning of his journey to jail.

There’s no genuine fight against corruption Mr Hichilema is really waging. His so-called fight against corruption is nothing but a deception, a diversionary tactic, a farce, a vindictive campaign. The real fight against corruption must start with him and his league.

How can Mr Hichilema claim to be fighting corruption when all powerful dirty deals we are seeing, hearing and reading about are the brainchild of State House? In short, this presidency is extremely dirty and it’s at the centre of almost all the grand corruption and financial and economic crimes currently taking place in the country.

This presidency is organizing and perpetuating corruption and looting of public resources and funds.

They’re incorrigible liars and fraudsters!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party