THEY CANCELLED MY PERFORMANCES AT GOVERNMENT FUNCTIONS AFTER I PERFORMED AT BRIAN MUNDUBILE ‘S CAMPAIGN RALLY, ZAMBIAN MUSIC ARTIST RICH BIZZY COMPLAINS





He Writes 👇



Equal Opportunity for All Musicians, Regardless of Political Affiliation



The recent cancellation of my performances at government programs (SERENJE and NKEYEMA

Agriculture & COMMERCIAL SHOW) simply because I performed at an opposition political rally raises serious concerns about fairness and equal treatment in the music industry.





As a musician, my profession is to sing and perform. Music is my livelihood, and it is what puts food on the table for my family and that of my team. Like many artists, I accept opportunities to perform for different audiences and events. My role is not to create division but to entertain, inspire, and communicate through music.





What makes this situation even more troubling is that many musicians regularly perform and sing at rallies for other party’s without facing similar consequences. If artists who support or perform for other party’s are allowed to continue participating in government programs, why should we be treated differently?





My music is clean and respectful. I do not insult, attack, or mention any individual in a negative way. I simply create and perform songs that promote the candidate or event I have been invited to support. This is part of artistic expression and professional work.





Artists should not be punished for exercising their right to perform or for earning an honest living. Music should unite people, not become a reason for discrimination. A healthy democracy respects different political views and ensures equal opportunities for all citizens, including musicians.





I call for fairness, tolerance, and equal treatment of all artists regardless of which political event they perform at. Professional opportunities should be based on talent, conduct, and professionalism and not political affiliation.



Rich Bizzy